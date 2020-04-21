The business arm of the Cherokee Nation is giving employees the option of going on furlough — a move that could enable some workers to receive an increase in take-home pay while unable to work due to the pandemic.
Going on furlough is purely optional, Cherokee Nation Businesses said in a Monday news release.
In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Cherokee Nation Businesses suspended the operations of its casinos on March 16, as well as operations at its museums, retail locations and some manufacturing facilities.
Although many employees of those businesses are unable to work because of the pandemic, Cherokee Nation Businesses made a commitment to paying the salaries of regular full-time and part-time employees through May 15.
Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.
FEATURED VIDEO