The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission claims Walmart Stores East, LP violated federal law when it declined a job applicant at its Ochelata distribution center a chance to take a pre-hiring physical assessment test and did not hire her.
According to a lawsuit filed this week U.S. District Court in Tulsa, Emily Hayman, born with her right arm ending at the elbow, applied for a freight Handler position in March 2018.
She had warehouse experience such as lifting and moving ceramic toilets weighing up to 200 pounds without the use of a prosthetic, documents claim. Hayman interviewed for the position and watched a video demonstrating the physical assessment test. When asked whether she needed an accommodation to take the assessment, Hayman declined. Wal-Mart did not allow her to take the assessment without a prosthetic, records show.
Hayman doesn't use or own a prosthetic, according to the lawsuit.
Walmart's alleged conduct violates the e Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The agency seeks monetary damages, training on anti-discrimination laws, posting of anti-discrimination notices at the worksite and other injunctive relief.
"This case is a clear example of an employer jumping to conclusions based on an applicant’s obvious disability," Andrea G. Baran, the EEOC’s regional attorney in St. Louis, said in a statement. "This type of bias against workers with disabilities is exactly what the ADA was enacted to prevent."
The EEOC’s St. Louis District Office oversees Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and a portion of southern Illinois. It advances opportunity in the workplace by enforcing federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination.