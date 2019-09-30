The car seat trade-in event Walmart was offering at participating locations across the country during Baby Safety Month was cut short last Saturday due to an "overwhelming response."
The corporate giant said the program reached capacity in just one week, collecting more than 1 million car seats and diverting the equivalence of more than 200 million plastic bottles from landfills.
"We are thrilled to have worked with TerraCycle and that so many customers and associates participated," a company statement said. "We look forward to hosting future events supporting the needs of parents and families."
The original time frame was Sept. 16-30, and participating customers were offered a $30 gift card in exchange for expired or outgrown car seats.
September is Baby Safety Month, as designated by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, and Walmart teamed up with New Jersey-based recycling company TerraCycle to ensure that each component of surrendered car seats will be diverted from landfills.
The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association recommends getting rid of car seats that children have outgrown, that have expired, that have been involved in a crash, or that are missing the manufacturer’s label showing the name of the manufacturer, model number and date of manufacture.