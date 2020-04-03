Walmart

The neighborhood Walmart at 31st Street and Harvard Avenue uses carts to make a line for shoppers to enter the store Friday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY

To promote social distancing help and prevent spread of the coronavirus, Walmart announced Friday that stores nationwide will be limiting customer capacity.

Walmart said starting Saturday, stores will allow no more than five customers at a time per 1,000 square feet at any given time, or roughly 20% of store capacity, according to a news release.

Additionally, shoppers will be admitted into stores one by one and counted by store associates.

"While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people," the release said. "We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines."

Walmart also said it would implement a one-way movement through aisles in some stores by next week.

Target also announced it would promote social distancing by providing its in-store employees with masks and limit the numbers of customers in its stores. 

Home Depot said it is limiting the number of customers in stores to 100 at a time and asking others to wait in a line outside.

