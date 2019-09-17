For a limited time, Walmart is offering gift cards to parents who trade in their children's expired or outgrown car seats to be recycled.
Participants may bring their car seats to the customer service counter at participating locations through Sept. 30 for a $30 Walmart gift card that can be used toward a new car seat or other items for children, according to a news release.
Every car seat brand is accepted, but there's a limit of two trade-ins per household, and booster seats do not qualify for the event.
September is Baby Safety Month, as designated by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, and Walmart teamed up with New Jersey-based recycling company TerraCycle to ensure each component of surrendered car seats will be diverted from landfills.
JPMA recommends getting rid of car seats that children have outgrown, that have expired, that have been involved in a crash, or that are missing the manufacturer's label showing the name of the manufacturer, model number, and date of manufacture.
The following Walmart Supercenter locations in the Tulsa area are participating in the trade-in event from open to close through Sept. 30:
Tulsa
- 6625 S. Memorial Drive
- 2019 E. 81st St.
- 10938 S. Memorial Drive
- 207 S. Memorial Drive
Broken Arrow
- 2301 W. Kenosha St.
- 6310 S. Elm Place
- 3900 E. Hillside Drive
Sand Springs
- 220 South Oklahoma 97
Owasso
12101 E. 96th St. North
Skiatook
700 W. Rogers Blvd.
Wagoner
410 S. Dewey Ave.
To find other participating stores, visit bit.ly/SeatTrade.