Eco Wood Solutions on Monday marked the expansion of its Oklahoma City operations to a Rogers County facility at 2004 N. 167th E. Ave.
The company diverts waste, such as industrial wood pallets, from landfills and repurposes it into a safe material.
"A primary goal of CIEDA (Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority) is the diversification of our community's industrial sector and primary job creation," CIEDA Executive Director John Feary said in a statement. "The announcement of Eco Wood Solutions expanding operations to Rogers County not only broadens our industrial operations but provides a unique sustainability opportunity for northeast Oklahoma's manufacturing sector. It is a true honor to welcome this fantastic company to Rogers County, and I look forward to many years of continued partnership."
Eco Wood Solutions is owned and operated by the Bergen Family and Bergen Enterprises, and the company is an extension of the family’s commitment to sustainability throughout Oklahoma, it said.
In addition to providing a wood waste abatement option for businesses, Eco Wood produces items such as PlayZone woodchips, biomass fuel and liquid solidification products.