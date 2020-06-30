...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 109 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
The Golden Driller at Expo Square in Tulsa sported a Tesla makeover on May 19. It included a mask of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Tulsa and Austin, Texas, are in the race to land a Tesla factory. “We really want Tesla bad,” Tulsa Regional Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal said Tuesday. “We ... are going to do everything we possibly can to lure them here.” MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Desire is what sets Tulsa apart from Austin, Texas, in the race to land the Tesla factory, a Tulsa Regional Chamber executive said Tuesday.
“We really want Tesla bad,” Tulsa Regional Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal said “We really, really, really want them and are going to do everything we possibly can to lure them here.”
Neal made his remarks during the Tulsa World’s “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall. Tesla reportedly is targeting either Austin or Tulsa as the site for the electric-vehicle maker’s proposed cybertruck gigafactory.
Working in Tulsa’s favor, Neal said, are its well-trained manufacturing and technology workforce and the fact that “much of our energy and aerospace skills are transferable into the automotive energy.”
He also called the area’s public-private partnerships the “absolute best in America” citing collaborations among city, county, regional and state partners, as well as with private entities such as the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
Joining Neal on Let’s Talk were chamber Chairman Roger Ramseyer, vice president and Tulsa market leader for Cox Communications; and William Murphy, the chamber’s senior vice president of economic development. On Tuesday, the panelists took questions from Tulsa World moderator Wayne Greene on Tulsa’s economic future.
For Murphy, Tesla makes sense in Tulsa for a number of reasons.
“What makes Tulsa competitive for this project is similar to what we see in a lot of manufacturing projects,” he said. “We’ve got a great central location, first and foremost, that allows companies, particularly large original equipment manufacturers like Tesla, to serve the entire continental United States.
“Again, we’ve really done a great job in Oklahoma of creating a very pro-business environment. You couple that with the availability of large tracts of land, demonstrated success on economic development projects and I think Tulsa is well-suited to be very competitive with this project.”
Panelists took questions on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cox Communications has seen a dramatic increase of the number of residential internet hook-ups because of an uptick in remote work, Ramseyer said, adding that the hospitality and restaurant industries, as well tribal casinos, have been hurt the worst.
One way Cox has pivoted during the pandemic has been the implementation of an app-based program that allows technicians to solve issues without going inside homes.
“It has often been said … that the future is unknown and unknowable,” Ramseyer said. “So while none of us know exactly where we’re going, we’re needing to understand how to operate in this economy. We also need to make sure that all of our businesses, whatever the size, are ready to embrace the forthcoming recovery whenever that ultimately occurs.”
How the city recovers from a sustained pandemic is contingent upon the public’s adherence to safety guidelines and the importance of a “complete and robust economic development strategy,” Neal said.
“We are pretty well prepared (for a second wave),” he said. “When you think about where we’ve come from when the first wave began, people were just learning about the importance of PPE (personal protection equipment), social distancing, hand sanitizing to stop the spread … we’ve been operating in this environment for three and a half months now. We’ve all become far better educated on how to keep ourselves healthy and how to keep our employees healthy.”
With the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre less than a year away, the group also was asked how the city is positioned for progress.
Ramseyer and Neal noted the success of Mosaic, a Tulsa Regional Chamber-led coalition of companies and nonprofit partners that celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion. Hundreds of local business leaders and elected officials recently participated in a Mosaic webinar on implicit bias, Ramseyer said.
“Mosaic is probably the most well-known chamber and economic development diversity, equity and inclusion program in the country,” Neal said. “We’ve had that platform to be able to have some real hard, candid conversations.
“… With the work that the mayor’s doing, the mass graves investigation, the Main Street program and other things that our team has been involved in, I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
