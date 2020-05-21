Aerial

Aerial photo of River Spirit Hotel and Casino, 8330 Riverside Pkwy, on August 3, 2018. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tom Gilbert

Related content

Reopening safety plan announced for Hard Rock Tulsa and other Cherokee casinos

River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa will reopen to the public June 1, along with eight other Muscogee (Creek) Nation casinos, officials announced Thursday.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. that Monday at River Spirit, as well as at the Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah, Okmulgee and Muskogee casinos, a news release states.

Officials suspended operations on March 16, but the regional casinos and River Spirit maintained their payroll and benefits for all 2,200 employees throughout the 12-week closure.

“We’re absolutely excited,” said Pat Crofts, CEO of River Spirit. “We’ve unfortunately been through this before.”

Thursday was the anniversary of the casino’s closure amid historic May floods in 2019, when it was closed for about a month.

Crofts said the casino and resort has a comprehensive reopening plan that includes removing about 50% of chairs from gaming areas, removing every other chair at table games and monitoring slot machines to ensure no more than 50% occupancy.

“We’re ready to go,” Crofts said. “Our employees are excited to come to work and we’re really excited to see all of our guests come back through our doors.”

The reopening of River Spirit will include both River Spirit and Margaritaville Casinos, the Resort Hotel, Margaritaville, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Fire Side Grill, Rain Bay Café, Scoreboard Sports Bar, Five O’Clock Somewhere Bar and the Emerge Spa.

The Visions Buffet, Paradise Cove, Resort Convention Center and the courtesy valet will remain temporarily closed to guests.

The Tiki Grill and Bar pool side dining will be open, but the Resort pool will be limited to hotel guests only until a future date, the release continued.

Travel plaza casinos in Muskogee and Okmulgee will remain closed until a future date, but the Okmulgee convenience store remains open “to serve the public in need of essentials,” the release states.

All guests and employees will receive a non-contact temperature screening prior to being admitted to the casinos. Employees are required to wear masks while working, and guests will strongly encouraged to do so while being provided disposable masks and gloves upon arrival, the release states.

In addition to the hourly, recurring sanitization of guest areas and hard surfaces, hand sanitizer stations and sanitary wipe dispensers will be available for guest use.

Regional casinos will close nightly for sanitation, and the River Spirit and Margaritaville casinos will alternate overnight closures.

For more information, access individual casinos’ websites through creeknationcasinos.com/.

The Wyandotte Nation will also reopen its casinos, including River Bend Casino & Hotel in Wyandotte, June 1.

The Cherokee Nation’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and its other properties will stay closed until at least June 1, a spokesman for Cherokee Nation Businesses said previously. Any reopening will be done in a phased approach and likely will begin with the tribe’s smallest casinos, according to CNB officials.

Featured gallery: Historic 2019 flooding that affected River Spirit Casino

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.