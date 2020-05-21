River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa will reopen to the public June 1, along with eight other Muscogee (Creek) Nation casinos, officials announced Thursday.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. that Monday at River Spirit, as well as at the Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah, Okmulgee and Muskogee casinos, a news release states.
Officials suspended operations on March 16, but the regional casinos and River Spirit maintained their payroll and benefits for all 2,200 employees throughout the 12-week closure.
“We’re absolutely excited,” said Pat Crofts, CEO of River Spirit. “We’ve unfortunately been through this before.”
Thursday was the anniversary of the casino’s closure amid historic May floods in 2019, when it was closed for about a month.
Crofts said the casino and resort has a comprehensive reopening plan that includes removing about 50% of chairs from gaming areas, removing every other chair at table games and monitoring slot machines to ensure no more than 50% occupancy.
“We’re ready to go,” Crofts said. “Our employees are excited to come to work and we’re really excited to see all of our guests come back through our doors.”
The reopening of River Spirit will include both River Spirit and Margaritaville Casinos, the Resort Hotel, Margaritaville, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Fire Side Grill, Rain Bay Café, Scoreboard Sports Bar, Five O’Clock Somewhere Bar and the Emerge Spa.
The Visions Buffet, Paradise Cove, Resort Convention Center and the courtesy valet will remain temporarily closed to guests.
The Tiki Grill and Bar pool side dining will be open, but the Resort pool will be limited to hotel guests only until a future date, the release continued.
Travel plaza casinos in Muskogee and Okmulgee will remain closed until a future date, but the Okmulgee convenience store remains open “to serve the public in need of essentials,” the release states.
All guests and employees will receive a non-contact temperature screening prior to being admitted to the casinos. Employees are required to wear masks while working, and guests will strongly encouraged to do so while being provided disposable masks and gloves upon arrival, the release states.
In addition to the hourly, recurring sanitization of guest areas and hard surfaces, hand sanitizer stations and sanitary wipe dispensers will be available for guest use.
Regional casinos will close nightly for sanitation, and the River Spirit and Margaritaville casinos will alternate overnight closures.
For more information, access individual casinos’ websites through
. creeknationcasinos.com/
The Wyandotte Nation will also reopen its casinos, including River Bend Casino & Hotel in Wyandotte, June 1.
The Cherokee Nation’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and its other properties will stay closed until at least June 1, a spokesman for
. Any reopening will be done in a phased approach and likely will begin with the tribe’s smallest casinos, according to CNB officials. Cherokee Nation Businesses said previously Featured gallery: Historic 2019 flooding that affected River Spirit Casino
Sand Springs flooding
Chris and Leslie Noll paddle a canoe back after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. Chris said there was about 2 feet of water in their house on Saturday. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
Chris and Leslie Noll paddle a canoe back after checking on their home in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
Geoff Cline assists Chris and Leslie Noll after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
Flooding in Sand Springs on Saturday. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
Chris and Leslie Noll paddle a canoe back after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
Geoff Cline assists Chris and Leslie Noll after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
flood
Chris and Leslie Noll paddle a canoe back after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on Saturday. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
Geoff Cline assists Chris and Leslie Noll after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on Saturday. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
Chris and Leslie Noll paddle a canoe back after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
Geoff Cline assists Chris and Leslie Noll after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Riverside Flooding
Flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Riverside Flooding
Flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
A levee sits behind a flooded field behind the Sandy Park neighborhood in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
A member of the Army Corps of Engineers surveys the land at the Sandy Park neighborhood in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
A member of the Army Corps of Engineers surveys the land at the Sandy Park neighborhood in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Riverside Flooding
A man rides a Lime Scooter into flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Riverside Flooding
A man rides a Lime Scooter into flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Riverside Flooding
Flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Riverside Flooding
Flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
Flood waters nearly cover tree tops next to the a levee on the west side of Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
National Guard member Lane Ritter sits on a row of sandbags while waiting for more supplies in the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
West Tulsa flooding
Nikyiah Carpitcher sleeps in her cousin's west Tulsa home with emergency supplies stacked on the couch behind her. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
National Guard member Lane Ritter sets down sand bags while building a wall in the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Riverside Flooding
Darin Applegate, of Tulsa, takes photos of flooded basketball courts at the Gathering Place on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
Sandbags sit in a row front of apartments in the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Riverside Flooding
A sign warning guests not tor trespass sits in front of flood water at the Gathering Place on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Riverside Flooding
A sign warning guests not tor trespass sits in front of flood water at the Gathering Place on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
A military vehicle sits in from of homes at the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
National Guard member Lane Ritter grabs sand bags while building a wall in the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
Robert Davis, of Tulsa, holds a shadowbox of his father's military awards while at his home in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. With flood waters potentially rising, this is one of the first things Davis would grab from his home. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Riverside Flooding
A cyclists rides by rising flood waters at River Parks by 41st and Riverside on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
Sandbags sit in a row front of apartments in the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
Robert Davis, of Tulsa, holds a shadowbox of his father’s military awards while at his home in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. With flood waters potentially rising, this is one of the first things Davis would grab from his home. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Riverside Flooding
Debris and trash gets washed up to a bike trail at River Parks by 41st and Riverside on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
National Guard members Lane Ritter grabs a sand bag from Devon Andrews while building a wall in the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
National Guard member Lane Ritter sets down sand bags while building a wall in the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Riverside Flooding
Water and sand cover parts of a basketball court at the Gathering Place on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Riverwalk Apartments on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Riverwalk Apartments on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flooding south of Jenks on the Arkansas River on May 24.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters at Indian Springs Sports complex on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters at Indian Springs Sports complex on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters at Indian Springs Sports complex on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Sand bags are placed around a home near 121st and Delaware near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Sand bags are placed around a home near 121st and Delaware near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Sand bags are placed around a home near 121st and Delaware near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Sand bags are placed around a home near 121st and Delaware near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters at Fry Ditch Creek and the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach on the Riverwalk Crossing shopping Center on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near 121st and Delaware on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach on the Riverwalk Crossing shopping Center on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Sand bags are placed around a home near 121st and Delaware near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover the parking area of River Spirit Hotel and Casino on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near a nursery around 111th and Delaware on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover the parking area of River Spirit Hotel and Casino on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover the parking area of River Spirit Hotel and Casino on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover the parking area of River Spirit Hotel and Casino on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A flag flies near 61st and Riverside on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on the cover the trails of River Parks on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on the cover the trails of River Parks on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on the cover the trails of River Parks on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near the PSO plant on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover courts a portion of the courts at the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover courts a portion of the courts at the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover a bridge at the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The pedestrian bridge and the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
HWY 169 near North 66th Street with a swollen Bird Creek on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A swollen Bird Creek near 46th Street North on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A swollen Bird Creek near 66th Street North on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A swollen Bird Creek near 46th Street North on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Patriot Golf course has some flooded holes on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Patriot Golf course has some flooded holes on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Patriot Golf course has some flooded holes on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near 46th Street North from Bird Creek on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A levee holds back water on the Arkansas River just west of Tulsa on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A levee holds back water on the Arkansas River just west of Tulsa on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A levee holds back water on the Arkansas River just west of Tulsa on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A levee holds back water on the Arkansas River just west of Tulsa near the HollyFrontier refinery on Friday. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A line hangs in the flooded Arkansas River west of Tulsa on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A pump pushes water back over a levee west of Tulsa on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A pump pushes water back over a levee west of Tulsa on the Arkansas River on Friday. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Mobile homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Mobile homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Mobile homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A flooded River City park in Sand Springs on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A flooded River City park in Sand Springs on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A flooded River City park in Sand Springs on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A business has flood waters encroach it in Sand Springs on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A home is flooded on the Arkansas River in Sand Springs just east of the Keystone Dam on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded on the Arkansas River in Sand Springs just east of the Keystone Dam on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded on the Arkansas River in Sand Springs just east of the Keystone Dam on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters just east of the Keystone dam on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach on a home just east of the Keystone dam on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach on a home just east of the Keystone dam on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Traffic crosses Keystone Dam as water is released from Keystone Lake into the Arkansas River. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach on a home just east of the Keystone dam on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Tulsa Boys Home near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
HWY 51 isflooded near South 145th West Ave. on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
HWY 51 isflooded near South 145th West Ave. on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The HollyFrontier Refinery has flood waters encroach on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Tulsa River Parks and the Blue Rose Cafe have flood waters encroach on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Tulsa River Parks and the Blue Rose Cafe have flood waters encroach on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A flooded Riverside Drive near Indian Street on the Arkansas River with the Tulsa skyline on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place and the pedestrian bridge on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place and the pedestrian bridge on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A bridge is flooded near on the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover soccer fields on the west bank of the Arkansas River on Friday. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near 41st and Riverside on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on River Parks near 45th Street on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on River Parks near 61st Street on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on River Parks near 61st Street on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on River Parks near 61st Street on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Flying Tee is encroached by flood waters on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks is encroached by flood waters on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Waterfront Grill has water at its front as flood waters rise on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Oklahoma Aquarium has sand bags around the base as the Arkansas River rises on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Oklahoma Aquarium has sand bags around the base as the Arkansas River rises on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
HWY 75 bridge crosses a swollen Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Aerial Flooding
The HollyFrontier Refinery has flood waters encroach on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on the Arkansas River near Bixby on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
A home is clear of flood waters near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
Downtown Bixby on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on under Memorial Drive going into Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters at Fry Ditch Creek and the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
The swollen Arkansas River in front of the Tulsa skyline on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
The swollen Arkansas River in front of the Tulsa skyline on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Aerial Flooding
Flooding near 121st and Delaware on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TomGilbertTulsaWorld
Journalism worth your time and money
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access for 99 cents the first month and $5.95 after that.
. tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Riverside Flooding
Floodwaters at South Indian Avenue and Riverside Drive Saturday.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Riverside Flooding
Flood waters at South Indian Avenue and Riverside Drive on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
A member of the Army Corps of Engineers surveys land at the Sandy Park neighborhood in west Tulsa Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
A levee sits behind a flooded field behind the Sandy Park neighborhood in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
A levee sits behind a flooded field behind the Sandy Park neighborhood in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Westside Flooding
A member of the Army Corps of Engineers surveys the land at the Sandy Park neighborhood in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Riverside Flooding
Chasten Brown, of Tulsa, wraps his arm around, Jennifer Bertus, of Coweta, as they walk past flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Riverside Flooding
Flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tulsa flooding: Aerial coverage of flooding along the Arkansas River, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Sand Springs
Subscribe to Daily Headlines