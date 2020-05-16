Shortly after becoming engaged in November, Alyssa Hawk and Jacob Lee started making plans for a smallish wedding in early spring at the historic Harwelden Mansion in Tulsa.
The couple picked the wedding date: May 15. But by mid-March, prospects for the May wedding were looking grim.
“Of course we had no idea none of this was going to take place,” Alyssa said, referring to what would eventually develop into a full-fledged, nationwide COVID-19 pandemic by mid-March, causing many businesses and events to shut down or scale back operations.
Party Pro Rents, a Tulsa tent, full-service event rental and production company, was one of those businesses in mid-March that was rapidly grinding to a halt.
“We saw this flashing right before our eyes the week before St. Patty’s day,” recalled Stephanie Layson, Party Pro Rents company owner.
By the end of the first weekend after COVID-19 arrived in earnest here, Layson said her business had lost more than $200,000 in bookings due to cancellations and postponements.
“Our phones were only ringing for cancellations or people moving their date,” Layson said. But despite the drop in business, the Hawk-Lee wedding remained on the books for Party Pro Rents to work.
Event venues like the Harwelden Mansion, meanwhile, were also feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Like most small businesses, the impact of COVID-19 and the mandatory shutdown has been damaging to the Harwelden Mansion’s cash flow,” said Amber Acosta, Harwelden operations manager. She said they used the time during the shutdown to strengthen their digital strategy as well as to enhance operational systems as they waited for state and local leaders to loosen restrictions so they could reopen.
However, as the pandemic continued to unfold, the usual wedding prep stress mounted even more for the couple and their families as they watched state officials, beginning in mid-March, to reduce the cap on large gatherings from 100 to 50 and eventually just 10 people — all in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly virus.
Still, Alyssa Hawk said she remained hopeful. She said she and her mother prayed the restrictions on crowd sizes would increase from the cap of 10 before the marriage date.
“When one of us didn’t have the strength to pray, the other one would pray for us,” Hawk said.
So, when the two families heard Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan in late April to move the state, beginning Friday, to the second phase of Oklahoma’s reopening plan, they were, as Alyssa said, “over the moon.”
On Monday, Stitt, citing favorable COVID-19 case trends, reiterated his plan for the state to move Friday to the second phase of the reopening plan. The second phase permits the reopening of bars and the resumption of funerals, weddings and some outdoor sports, so long as crowds don’t exceed 50 people and other social distancing measures are taken.
The news fit perfectly with the couple’s marriage plans.
“We didn’t invite more than 50, so it all just kind of fell into place,” said Shelly Hawk, Alyssa’s mother.
Chris Hawk, Alyssa’s father, echoed the sentiment: “We’re just grateful and thankful that everything has worked out.”
Acosta, with Harwelden, said the mansion has developed new sanitation procedures and social distancing guidelines that protect guests and staff while maintaining an emphasis on “beautiful and meaningful experiences.”
“We are hopeful for the future and are grateful that the mayor and the governor are in alignment with the Phase 2 reopening,” Acosta said. “We believe that the demand for our boutique-sized venue and the ability to serve overnight guests will increase at a faster rate than larger venues.”
Shelly Hawk, a nurse, said she has been busy preparing for the big day. She even made hand sanitizer and face masks in the color theme of the wedding.
“So each person will get their own mask and hand sanitizer when they come in as a wedding favor,” she said.
Other COVID-19 modifications included switching from a buffet-style reception dinner to one with individual plated meals.
Over at Party Pro Rents, Layson said things are definitely looking up for the business.
“Next week is definitely our busiest week since COVID-19,” Layson said. The bookings include family gatherings and small graduation parties over the Memorial Day weekend.
Still, Layson said business revenue is 10% of what it should be for this quarter.
She said she remains optimistic as she ponders how the business will continue to thrive in the post-COVID-19 world.
For instance, while some nonprofit organizations have told her they still plan on holding their fall events, they have booked, she has seen some charities move fund-raising activities such as auctions to an online format.
She said her business over the past five years has survived a flood, a fire, a tornado and the loss of her husband and business partner to a heart attack.
“Even though we had all the damages, natural disasters and loss of life, business still continued,” Layson said. “This one, this (COVID-19) is a monster.”
“I say this to everybody: ‘As a small business owner, you have but one option, and that is to move forward,’” Layson said.
Ronald Lee, father of the groom, said the couple was determined to go forward with the wedding, one way or another.
“They were not going to put it off,” said Lee, a pastor who will officiate the wedding. Lee and his wife, Michele, and other family traveled from their home in North Carolina for the wedding.
“I think, to be honest with you, with both families being Christians, we’re like, ‘This is in God’s hands,’” Lee said. “We’re just going to trust in the Lord that the best was going to happen.”
FEATURED VIDEO
Gallery: Phase 2 of reopening Oklahoma began Friday; a look at the numbers