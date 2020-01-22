JCPenney

JCPenney will close its store at Tulsa Promenade mall this spring. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 STAFF

Related content

Judge returns possession, operation of Promenade Mall to property's owner

Promenade tenants optimistic receivership will bring positive changes

Tulsa Promenade stores to stay open as owner, lender 'work out their differences' over unpaid $6M, court-appointed receiver says

Tulsa Promenade mall's mortgage holder seeking foreclosure

Tulsa Promenade mall is unsure how it will pivot following JCPenney’s announcement that it plans to leave the retail center in the spring.

“This is devastating for us,” said Veronica Butts, the mall’s general manager. “We will be hugely affected.

“JCPenney is a major tenant that’s been around a long time.”

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

The department store chain last week announced that it will close at least six of its stores across the country by April 24, including the midtown Tulsa location. About 80 associates are currently employed at the store at 4104 S. Yale Ave., Kristen Bennett, a spokeswoman for the company, said this week.

The chain has no plans to to close the other Tulsa-area locations, including at Woodland Hills Mall, The Center at Owasso and Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee, 501 N. Main St. The closures also affect stores in Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and New York, Business Insider reported.

Butts said Wednesday she plans to reach out to the city and discuss mall strategy with its owner. She said Promenade could explore converting some stores into office space, similarly to the commercially successful Eastgate Metroplex, formerly Eastland Mall in Tulsa.

Promenade, which came out of receivership in September, has seen several national chains leave the facility in the last year, including Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Charlotte Russe, Lids, and Kay Jewelers and Zales jewelry store. Hollywood Theaters Palace 12, owned by Regal Centers, also closed in 2019.

Dillard’s is the only department store anchor left at Promenade. A quarter of U.S. malls are expected to close by 2022, according to a 2017 report by Credit Suisse.

“This isn’t just us,” Butts said of retailer departures. “This is happening all over the country.”

Released last year, the city’s Retail Market Study and Strategy noted that Promenade “will need to find a new strategy to remain viable as a commercial center. This may need to find alternatives to department store anchors and a preponderance of apparel and specialty chain stores.”

Nationally, the survival of enclosed malls often is tied to reinvestment or reinvention.

According to a recent New York Times story, the Aventura (Fla.) Mall has remained relevant by staying in step with consumer trends, growing some 50 percent in size since 1983. The owners completed the center’s $214 million third expansion three years ago. It including converting the food court into an indoor-outdoor space that serves alcohol past midnight and adding a 700-person space for weddings, fashion shows and art exhibits.

Gallery: Tulsa’s Promenade mall through the years

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rhett Morgan 918-581-8395

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @RhettMorganTW

Tags