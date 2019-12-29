1. Job spurt at American Airlines’ maintenance base
Managing director of base maintenance at American Airlines Erik Olund addressed hundreds of employees in mid-December at a hangar at Tech Ops-Tulsa.
The positivity was palpable, he said.
“You can just tell the morale is finally becoming high again,” Olund told the Tulsa World after the meeting. “People are optimistic about the future.”
His talk came the same day that American Airlines declared it was in-sourcing more component maintenance work in the Brake and Wheel Center at Tech Ops, generating nearly 30 new jobs beginning in January at the company’s largest aircraft maintenance facility.
Coupled with earlier job announcements, American has added 595 positions in 2019 to its base in Tulsa. For that reason, the Tulsa World has made that its top local business story of the year.
“For us as a company, it kind of proves what we’ve said all along, that even though we went through some hard times, we’re here to stay in Tulsa and we’re not going anywhere,” Olund said. “The city of Tulsa and the partnership with the state of Oklahoma allow us to continue to grow the business and do fantastic things here.”
More than 5,400 people work at Tech Ops-Tulsa, which includes 3.3 million square feet of hangar and shop space.
2019 marks the first triple-digit employee growth at the base since the late ’90s, officials said.
“The employees are so excited about it,” said Stacey Brown, director of component maintenance in Tulsa. “It’s further proof of our commitment to the community, to the employees and to the airline. It’s phenomenal news.”
The year was eventful for many other businesses in the area. Here are the remaining stories that round out the top 10.
2. WPX Energy breaks ground on new HQ
WPX, which at one point considered moving, demonstrated its commitment to Tulsa by beginning work on an 11-story tower at 222 N. Detroit Ave.
The firm’s 450 employees are expected to move from the BOK Tower to the new facility by the spring of 2022.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum called the groundbreaking on the 260,000-square-foot facility an historic day for the city. A few months after digging in literally, WPX dug in financially, announcing the $2.5 billion purchase of Denver-based Felix Energy, one of the highest quality Delaware Basin operators.
3. SemGroup acquired by Dallas company
Dallas-based Energy Transfer LP plans bought the Tulsa-headquartered midstream company for about $5.1 billion. SemGroup CEO Carlin Conner called the offer too good to pass up. But it leaves questions about SemGroup’s future in Oklahoma. The merger agreement stipulates that Energy Transfer will maintain a presence in Tulsa for at least two years.“We’ll just have to wait and see what that really means,” Conner told the Tulsa World in September.
A former private company formed in 2000, SemGroup emerged from bankruptcy in late 2009 as a publicly traded firm with a new corporate structure. It now employs about 175 in Tulsa and a total of 875 in the United States and Canada.
4. Greenheck Group campus takes shape
The Wisconsin-based company’s campus grew to five facilities encompassing 400,000 square feet.
The employee total is 140 and climbing, Greenheck Tulsa campus director Rachel James told the Tulsa World earlier this year.
“We have these 115 acres, and we will build until it’s full, probably,” she said. “Our five-year plan was to hit 600 to 800 employees…”
Founded in 1947, Greenheck, a maker of air movement, control and conditioning equipment, has 4,000 employees in seven states and three countries. The company in 2019 made Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Mid-Sized Employers.
5. Flooding cripples Arkansas River navigation
For much of the year, the only thing that moved on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System was the high water.
Barge traffic certainly didn’t.
Halted for months by flooding, goods began flowing on the MKARNS around October on a restricted basis. But a lot of dredging work lies ahead to undo the deposit of tons of silt by heavy rain.
Operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the navigation system is 445 miles long and runs from the Tulsa Port of Catoosa to the Mississippi River. It supports economic activity across a 12-state region, moving 10.9 million tons of commerce worth $3.5 billion annually, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., said earlier this year.
6. Google investment reaches $3 billion
Crowds in June watched as the California-based internet services firm announced a $600 million expansion of its data center at the MidAmerica Industrial Park, pushing to $3 billion its total investment in Mayes County.
The project, which increased its staff by 100 in the facility near Pryor, was part of Google’s $13 billion investment to expand data centers across the United States.
Best known for its vastly popular search engine, Google opened its campus at the MidAmerica Industrial Park near Pryor in 2011.
7. Peoria-Mohawk Business Park gains
Economic development in north Tulsa is a mission for the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the city of Tulsa.
That aim gained a foothold when Muncie Power Products Inc. became the first tenant in the roughly 120-acre park at Peoria Avenue and 36th Street North. The company, which manufactures power take-offs and fluid power components for vocational trucks, invested in a new 300,000-square-foot facility.
GKFF and the city are eager to enlarge the park’s footprint. The private and public partners outlined an incentive package that includes free land within 3 miles of downtown, $10 million in public infrastructure across the entire property, up to $5,000 (per employee) in dedicated job training, transitional housing options, charitable fund matching and below-market financing.
8. Milo’s Tea comes to Tulsa area
Tulsa flexed its recruiting muscle by recruiting Alabama-based Milo’s Tea to the Cherokee Industrial Park.
The company in May announced it was spending $60 million to build a production facility in an extension of the park just east of the Macy’s Fulfillment Center in Owasso.
The 108,000-square-foot center, which will create 110 jobs, marks the first out-of-state expansion for the family-owned beverage maker.
9. AAON builds $35 million research facility
AAON expanded its foothold in Tulsa by opening the $35 million Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center, which is named after its founder.
The Tulsa World toured the 134,000-square-foot center in October. The center has 10 testing chambers to allow AAON to measure acoustics and thermal performance, enabling it to meet and maintain AHRI (Air-Conditioning Heating and Refrigeration Institute) and DOE (Department of Energy) certification. The only facility in the world able to measure supply, return and ambient sound under actual load conditions, it also can test up to a 300-ton air conditioning system, up to a 540-ton chiller system, and 80 million BTUs of gas heating test capacity.
10. Tulsa Club Hotel opens
A longtime eyesore became an architectural gem in 2019 with the unveiling of the Tulsa Club hotel.
After the 1927 Bruce Goff building sat empty and in disrepair for more than two decades, Tulsa-based Ross Group purchased it for $1.5 million in 2015.
Ross teamed up with Promise Hotels in a $36 million transformation of the landmark, which is branded as a Hilton Curio hotel. It bills itself as a “chic retreat” in the Deco District, a welcome label after years of neglect.
