Who is hiring right now in Tulsa?

With news today that even more Oklahomans have filed for unemployment benefits, people are looking for companies that are still hiring. 

In Tulsa, companies in a wide variety of industries have positions available. 

Go to tulsaworldjobs.com to see a current list of open jobs in the Tulsa area. The site is updated daily. 

The website allows you to apply online quickly, with most job postings only asking for your name, email, phone number and an electronic  copy of your resume.

See the thousands of open jobs available now on tulsaworldjobs.com. 

