Tulsa-based Williams announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement with Chevron and its co-owner, Total E&P USA, Inc., to provide offshore natural gas transportation services to the Anchor development.
Anchor is located 140 miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.
Chevron plans to drill multiple wells and build a floating production platform capable of handling the new rich natural gas and oil production from the Anchor development. Williams will leverage its existing footprint and system capabilities to transport Anchor’s natural gas production to the Discovery system, of which Williams is 60% owner and operator; DCP is 40% owner.
The new rich natural gas will be transported to Discovery’s processing plant in Larose, Louisiana, and the natural gas liquids will be fractionated and marketed at Discovery’s Paradis plant in Louisiana.
"Ware extremely well-positioned in the Gulf of Mexico, with asset synergies that are second to none in this active region, and we’re pleased to leverage and expand our existing infrastructure to serve the growing needs of deep-water producers," Micheal Dunn, chief operating officer for Williams, said in a statement. "Discovery offers producers the full suite of midstream natural gas services to maximize value for its customers, who partner with Williams to help them complete their value chain by safely gathering, processing and delivering the energy that fuels our nation and drives a clean energy economy."
Anchor is expected to come online the first half of 2024.