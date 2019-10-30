Williams on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $220 million, a 71% increase over the same period a year ago.
The Tulsa-based pipeline posted third-quarter net income of 18 cents per diluted share, compared to 13 cents per diluted share in 2018. For the year, Williams has posted earnings of $724 million, or 60 cents per diluted shared, compared to $416 million, or 46 cents per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2018.
"Our third-quarter 2019 results show why we're so confident in the long-term sustainability of our business," Alan Armstrong, Williams president and CEO, said in a statement. "Even in the current challenging commodity environment, we once again delivered year-over-year growth in our key financial metrics and remain on track for our 2019 guidance.
"Compared to third-quarter 2018, our net income increased by 71% and cash flow from operations rose 15% as our demand-driven, natural gas strategy continues to drive earnings and steadily growing cash flows while maintaining strong dividend coverage."