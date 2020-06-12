Williams is adopting a sunny disposition.
The Tulsa-based company announced earlier this month that it intends to develop multiple solar energy installations at natural gas processing and shipping locations across parts of its operational footprint.
Primarily, installations of the power systems of up to 40 megawatts in capacity will be made on adjacent company-owned lands.
Officials said specific sizes will be dictated by location-specific power needs and the amount of land available.
Installation locations have been identified so far in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and the company plans for those systems to be operating before the end of 2021.
More could be added later.
Company officials said the total investment, which wasn’t revealed, will be affordable thanks to federal and state tax credits and an opportunity to sell excess power generated by the systems back to grid operators.
Williams CEO Alan Armstrong said he expects that the investments will generate returns for shareholders while also helping to preserve the environment.
Armstrong and other officials noted that renewable energy and natural gas power-generating facilities already are working together to provide substantial amounts of power to the nation’s grid.
Brian Hlavinka, Williams’ director of corporate strategic development, said each megawatt of installation will require between 6 and 10 acres of land.
“When you are talking about 40 megawatts, that requires a sizable chunk of land,” Hlavinka said.
He said the power they generate will be used in some locations to help power compressor stations, in some cases even electric-driven motor compression units that move gas across the company’s 30,000-plus miles of pipelines.
In others, the power will be used to help energize natural gas processing plants in Williams’ northeastern and western operational areas.
“Basically, we are looking to offset what we purchase from the grid during peak solar generating times,” he said.
Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines systemwide — including Transco, the nation’s largest volume pipeline — and handles approximately 30% of the natural gas in the United States.
Hlavinka and Armstrong said solar energy is an attractive option for Williams because of federal tax credits that offset costs to acquire and build the systems and because of renewable energy programs used in many states to encourage growth of alternative energy sources.
“Given the current market structures and tax incentives, we are able to make these attractive incremental investments while continuing to enjoy the reliability that the grid provides via natural gas-fired power generation,” Armstrong said. “In addition, solar installations at self-consuming industrial sites like this make more sense because there is less incremental land use and less power transmission voltage losses.”
From an environmental and social governance perspective, Hlavinka said Williams’ decision to begin using the technology sets it apart from its peers.
“We see natural gas and solar as complementary energy sources,” Hlavinka said. “So it seemed like a natural fit for us to put the two together.
“We think this is a great way to not only continue to build our business, but do it in a way that will continue to accomplish that in a responsible and clean manner.”