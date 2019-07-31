Williams reported second-quarter earnings of $310 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, at the close of markets Wednesday.
That represented a 130% increase over the $175 million, or 16 cents per diluted share, the Tulsa-based pipeline company reported for the same period in 2018.
Year-to-date, the company has earned $504 million, or 41 cents per diluted share, an increase of 76% over the $287 million it recorded through the first two quarters of 2018.
“Strong demand for natural gas and the resiliency of our well-positioned business are clearly reflected in our second-quarter 2019 results,” said Alan Armstrong, president and CEO. “Low gas prices will continue to incentivize demand growth, and demand for low cost power generation, LNG exports and new industrial loads will grow even faster in the second half of the year. So we expect this predictable cash flow growth to continue.”
Second-quarter and year-to-date net income benefited from increased service revenues in the Atlantic-Gulf segment, primarily from Transco expansion projects and in the Northeast G&P segment driven by growth in gathering volumes, partially offset by a decline in the west segment results due to lower commodity margins and the absence of the former Four Corners area business that sold in fourth-quarter of 2018.
“We expect to maintain the momentum we’ve achieved in deleveraging as we continue our intense focus on the efficiency of our operations and lowering our costs,” Armstrong said. “This disciplined approach ensures we deliver the most competitive cost structure in our space for our shareholders. We now see our 2019 leverage coming in better than expected at less than 4.5x versus our original guidance of less than 4.75x. That’s a tribute to crisp execution in operations, growth projects and value-adding transactions.”