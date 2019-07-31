Earning a paycheck in a nonoffice setting can present many challenges.
“Working for a nonprofit, I found out quickly how difficult it was to work from home, not only not having that personal face-to-face interaction with co-workers but also having to juggle home life and work life,” Sarah Aschkenas said. “Sometimes it’s difficult to get work done when you have piles of laundry or dirty dishes in the sink.”
Getting out of the house wasn’t always the answer, either.
“For my position, I was doing a lot of donor relations, so I was taking a lot of phone calls,” she said. “Coffee shops tend to be pretty loud, and you never know if you’re going to be able to find a seat.”
For those reasons and others, Aschkenas created a solution, Co-working Bravely for Women.
The grand opening for the 2,300-square-foot co-working space at 114 W. Commercial St. is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We are excited about the opportunity of a co-working space located in Broken Arrow,” Darla Heller, vice president of economic development for the Broken Arrow Chamber, said in a statement. “We are seeing a drastic change in the way people work, and Broken Arrow has always been a pro-active community that supports entrepreneurial endeavors.
“The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation together with the city of Broken Arrow and the Broken Arrow Chamber work together to support and provide resources to anyone interested in investing their time and talents in our economy. And our award-winning Rose District is a great place to go to work from every day.”
Memberships will be available for the facility, which will feature conference rooms and will host workshops and educational events for its members and the public.
“There are so many incredible women doing what they’re best at around here,” Aschkenas said. “It’s a tough world when you are owning your own business and you have to wear a lot of hats. So to be able to have a community where women cannot only grow their business but also be able to learn from women around them is something I felt could be huge in our area.”
Featured video
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new at liquor stores. Joe Hull IV with Modern Spirits takes us through some of the new summertime beers