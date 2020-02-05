H & M, Hennes and Mauritz Inc., one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, is coming to Woodland Hills Mall.

Its 17,000-square-foot location in Tulsa is expected to open this fall and employ about 20 people, according to a company news release. It will be located on the upper level next to Gap.

“We strive to continually enhance our visitor’s experience by delivering the exclusive, first-to-market brands the Tulsa market craves, and we are thrilled to welcome H & M to Woodland Hills Mall,” mall general manager Tricia Sanders said in a statement.

H & M’s only other Oklahoma location is in Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City.

The Swedish multinational clothier is known for its affordable, fashion-forward apparel. The Tulsa venue will offer collections for men, women and teens, as well as “store within a store” sections for accessories. The Woodland Hills Mall location also will carry the H & M Kids clothing for newborns to 14-year-olds.

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H & M opened its first store in the United States 19 years ago and now has 565 locations and about 16,000 employees nationwide.

In 2019, Forbes Magazine recognized H & M was recognized as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

In addition, the brand has made significant investments toward sustainable development. In 2013, H & M launched Garment Collecting, an in-store clothing recycling project, making it the first global fashion company to implement such a program.

In 2019 alone, H & M/United States diverted at least 4.3 million pounds of unwanted textiles from landfills.

