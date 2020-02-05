...WINTER STORM TO WIND DOWN THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...LIGHT TO OCCASIONALLY MODERATE SNOW WILL INCREASE LATE
AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND JUST
SOUTHEAST OF THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR. ADDITIONAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO AN INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH MID TO
LATE EVENING. STORM TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS FROM 3 TO 6 INCHES WILL
BE COMMON.
* WHERE...NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA, AND BENTON COUNTY
IN FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS MAY IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
IN ARKANSAS, FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-800-245-
1672 OR GO TO IDRIVEARKANSAS.COM. IN OKLAHOMA, FOR THE LATEST
ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG.
&&
Shoppers carry H&M bags as they walk along Lincoln Road Mall, Friday, March 13, 2015, in Miami Beach, Fla. LYNNE SLADKY/AP File Photo
H & M, Hennes and Mauritz Inc., one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, is coming to Woodland Hills Mall.
Its 17,000-square-foot location in Tulsa is expected to open this fall and employ about 20 people, according to a company news release. It will be located on the upper level next to Gap.
“We strive to continually enhance our visitor’s experience by delivering the exclusive, first-to-market brands the Tulsa market craves, and we are thrilled to welcome H & M to Woodland Hills Mall,” mall general manager Tricia Sanders said in a statement.
H & M’s only other Oklahoma location is in Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City.
The Swedish multinational clothier is known for its affordable, fashion-forward apparel. The Tulsa venue will offer collections for men, women and teens, as well as “store within a store” sections for accessories. The Woodland Hills Mall location also will carry the H & M Kids clothing for newborns to 14-year-olds.
Founded in Sweden in 1947, H & M opened its first store in the United States 19 years ago and now has 565 locations and about 16,000 employees nationwide.
In 2019, Forbes Magazine recognized H & M was recognized as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity.
In addition, the brand has made significant investments toward sustainable development. In 2013, H & M launched Garment Collecting, an in-store clothing recycling project, making it the first global fashion company to implement such a program.
In 2019 alone, H & M/United States diverted at least 4.3 million pounds of unwanted textiles from landfills.
Gallery: Take a look at Woodland Hills Mall through the years
