The Aveda store and several other national stores were closed at Woodland Hills Mall amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

Woodland Hills Mall will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mall owner Simon announced that after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials, and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Simon will close all of its retail properties, including malls, premium outlets and mills in the United States.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

The measure will end on March 29, Simon said.

As of Wednesday, Promenade Mall remained open, according to property manager Veronica Butts.

