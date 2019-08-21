A workshop on Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certification will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Tulsa Technology Center North, 3805 N. Peoria Ave.
The event is in connection with the Gilcrease Expressway extension project, on which construction is expected to start by the end of the year and be completed in February 2022.
DBE is a U.S. Department of Transportation program designed to address discrimination in federally-assisted highway, transit, airport and highway safety contracting markets nationwide.
The primary remedial goal and objective of the DBE program is to level the playing field by providing small businesses owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals a fair opportunity to compete for federally funded transportation contracts.
Co-sponsored by NorthTulsa100 and Tulsa Technology Center, the workshop will feature facilitators Kori Disney, an Oklahoma Department of Transportation advisory board member, and LaTashia Thompson, ODOT assistant division manager, Civil Rights Division.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority last month awarded a nearly $261 million contract for construction of the west leg of the Gilcrease Expressway. The contract went to a partnership involving AECOM, an engineering and construction firm based in Los Angeles, and Duit Construction Co., based in Edmond.
The project consists of construction of 5 miles of new, four-lane highway beginning where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of 51st Street in west Tulsa and ends north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street.
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day