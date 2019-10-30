WPX Energy reported third-quarter earnings of $121 million on Wednesday.
The Tulsa-based exploration company's net income for the three months ending Sept. 30 was 29 cents per diluted share, compared to a net loss of 7 million, 1 cent per diluted share, for same period in 2018.
WPX has posted year-to-date earnings of $378 million, or 89 cents per diluted share, compared to net loss of 211 million, or 29 cents per diluted share, for the same period last year.
The company reported third-quarter oil volumes of 108,600 barrels per day, which was 30 percent higher than a year ago and 11 percent higher than second-quarter 2019.
"Our value proposition at WPX, both financially and strategically, is stronger than ever because of our consistent execution," WPX Chairman and CEO Rick Muncrief said in a statement. "We generated free cash flow in the quarter, are returning capital to shareholders ahead of schedule and are applying our technical expertise to lower costs and raise margins on barrels produced.
"All of this contributes to an exceptional outlook for the fourth quarter, 2020 and beyond, especially with improved capital efficiency, greater gas capture, lower interest expense and how we’re working to drive our leverage even lower."