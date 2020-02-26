Tulsa-based WPX Energy on Wednesday reported 2019 earnings of $256 million, a 70-percent increase over the previous year.
The company's net income for the year was $0.61 per share on a diluted basis.
WPX reported an unaudited fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders of $121 million, or a loss of $0.29 per share on a diluted basis. It said the loss was driven by a $199 million net loss on derivatives primarily from forward mark-to-market losses on the company’s hedge book.
The company’ reported 2019 achievements that included the repurchase of $58 million of common stock, monetizing about $125 million of midstream investments into roughly $500 million in proceeds, lowering its weighted average interest rate for long-term debt and increasing its gas capture in the Delaware Basin.
In December, WPX announced the $2.5 billion purchase of Denver-based Felix Energy, one of the highest quality Delaware Basin operators.
"Quite simply, we achieved or exceeded our 2019 targets and accelerated our longer-term targets," WPX Chairman and CEO Rick Muncrief said in a statement. "We displayed discipline in our capital budget, generated free cash flow in the back half of the year, began returning capital to stockholders a year ahead of schedule and generated handsome returns on two of our midstream investments.
“As we’ve articulated, we’re raising the bar higher in 2020 and beyond through our new five-year vision we shared with investors late last year. Adding the Felix business to our own world-class position in the Delaware Basin is a catalyst for these efforts as we continue to build on our legacy of execution."