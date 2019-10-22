Officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for WPX Energy's 11-story headquarters at 222 N. Detroit Ave.
The 260,000-square-foot tower is being constructed on the site of the Spaghetti Warehouse building. Currently located in the BOK Tower, WPX Energy and its 450 employees are scheduled to move into the new facility by the spring of 2022.
"We're very excited," WPX CEO Rick Muncrief said. "This is going to be a new chapter for WPX."
The development features plans for a public plaza to the west and a public pathway through the middle of the campus connecting Guthrie Green in the Arts District and John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park.
The campus and its front door will face east toward Reconciliation Park as a symbolic tribute to the importance of Tulsa remembering its past. The energy company purchased the property — including the Spaghetti Warehouse building, another warehouse and two parking lots — for a total of $6.5 million.
"This is historic day in Tulsa," Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "We're in this moment in our city's history where Tulsans are united and working to make the kind of city we want this to be for the next century.
"… When you look at the history of our city, as I told Rick when he told me they were going to make this commitment to our city, you see it reflected in the era of the built environment in Tulsa. You see the haciendas of the oil boom in the 1920s when Waite Phillips built the Philtower. You see the real revitalization and the commitment to becoming a metro city with John Williams building the tower. I really believe that 30, 40, 50 years from now, you are going to have people talking about when Tulsa became a global city and how WPX's headquarters facility that connected Guthrie Green with Reconciliation Park represented that change for our city."
The project also incorporates green space, trees, lighting, benches, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, and streetscaping consistent with Tulsa’s Downtown Master Plan.
BB+M Architecture, of Charlotte, N.C., is the architecture for the project. Tulsa-based Flinto is handing construction, and local firm Wallace Engineering is in charge of the structural and civil engineering.
WPX Energy's 260,000-square-foot tower will be built on the block of property where the old Spaghetti Warehouse was located.