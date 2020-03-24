Jonny Lang

Jonny Lang is returning to Tulsa for a show at Cain's Ballroom. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tom Gilbert

Grammy Award-winning artist Jonny Long has been booked for a Sunday, Oct. 4 performance at Cain's Ballroom.

Tickets on sale Friday, March 27 at the Cain's Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com. Tickets are $30, plus fees.

