Tell us about your business.
I work for the Shea Garrison Agency with Farmers Insurance. We write insurance on home, auto, life, commercial, boat, motorcycle, investments and more.
What do you do in your position?
I am the customer service representative. When you call into the agency, I will be the one answering the phone and any questions you might have. I am also fully licensed and can help customers find the right insurance policy to fit their needs.
What made you start or get into this type of work?
I had been working with kids for the last 13 years and needed a change of pace. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do but saw Shea’s listing for a customer service representative and decided to apply for the position. After interviewing for the job and talking with Shea, I knew this was the job for me. I was offered the job the next day and accepted. I have been with Shea and her agency for the last three years and have enjoyed every minute of it!
What is your favorite memory on the job?
I enjoy getting to meet and know the customers. I enjoy being able to help them and sometimes getting to sit down with them and listen to their different life stories. Also, have been blessed to have found such a friend in my boss, Shea. Even though she has and still makes me take numerous pictures and makes me dress up each year for Halloween! Lol
What are some struggles/challenges you face within your industry?
Working in the insurance industry, prices fluctuate and sometimes increase, and we have to be ready to let the customer know why and do what we can to take care of them and help them.
What is some advice you would give to someone starting off in your profession?
The advice that I would give someone starting off in insurance would be that you need to have patience and a sense of humor, like any job, but make sure that you enjoy what you are doing and that the job is for you. Not everyone is cut out for the insurance world.
Callie Evans
Shea Garrison Agency with Farmers Insurance
918-376-4972
8805 N. 145th E. Ave., Ste. 107, Owasso
www.farmersagent.com/sgarrison4