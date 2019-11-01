Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing that killed 168 people at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
To honor the victims, the Tulsa World is working with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. For the next 168 days leading to the April 19 anniversary, the Tulsa World will recognize on page A2 those who died and the survivors whose lives were changed forever.
A graphic representation of two trees — the original 1995 Survivor Tree, surrounded by the 2020 Survivor Tree — will run each day with each tribute as a symbol of strength, growth and resilience following the bombing.