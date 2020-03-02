The Collinsville wrestling program returned to its annual perch on Saturday night atop Class 5A.
Aided by four individual state title winners and seven finalists, the Cardinals finished first in the team standings with 156 points. Skiatook was Collinsville’s closest competitor in second with 129. It marked the program’s ninth team state tournament championship in the last 10 years.
Senior Caleb Tanner became the Cardinals third four-time state champion when he took the title at 132 pounds. Cameron Steed (113) and Jordan Williams (126) won their second state titles while Troy Spratley claimed the crown at 120.
