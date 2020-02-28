Sample your way through Tulsa’s best restaurants at the Taste of the City cooking show from 4-9 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center.
Celebrity chefs with four of the best restaurants in the Tulsa area will be doing cooking demonstrations from the stage, and you can sample their food with the purchase of a VIP ticket. The chefs and owner of one of the most highly anticipated new restaurants coming to Tulsa — La Tertulia — will be among the celebrities.
A limited number of VIP tickets are available that include entry to the event, access to reserved seating for cooking demonstrations, samples of the dishes created by celebrity chefs, one complimentary entry into the grand prize drawing, one “Tulsa World: Cookies” cookbook, access to all vendors and an event bag. VIP tickets are $50.
General admission tickets for $25 include entry into the event, access to all vendors and chef shows and event bag, while supplies last.
Enjoy a night of cooking, shopping, entertainment, drinks, prizes and more and get tickets at tulsataste.com.
Meet the chefs who will be doing demonstrations at the show:
Kevin Nashan
Chef/owner Sidney Street Cafe in St. Louis, Peacemaker Lobster & Crab and La Tertulia
Born in Chicago and raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Kevin Nashan spent as much of his childhood in a restaurant as he did in the classroom. For 27 years, his family owned La Tertulia, a beloved northern New Mexican restaurant started by his Hispanic grandfather in 1972. Throughout his youth, Nashan helped out doing everything from washing dishes to working front of house. After graduating from St. Louis University, he enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.
After culinary school, Nashan immersed himself in French cuisine, broadening his culinary path in Europe and then New York City. In 2002, Nashan returned to his adopted hometown of St. Louis with the intention of opening a restaurant. He learned the owners of local standby Sidney Street Cafe were looking to pass the torch after 16 years in business. Nashan loved the beautiful building and decided, along with his wife, Mina, to buy the restaurant in 2003.
In August 2014, Nashan opened his second restaurant in St. Louis — Peacemaker Lobster & Crab. Inspired by Nashan’s time spent cooking and living in New Orleans and his travels along Maine’s rocky coast, Peacemaker highlights the Acadian tie between northeastern and Louisiana cuisines. The menu features creative interpretations of coastal favorites like lobster rolls, po’boy sandwiches, steamed blue crab, seafood boils, chowders, gumbos and seasonal pies.
When a regular customer urged him to consider opening in Tulsa, it took just one trip to the Sooner State for Nashan to find a second home for Peacemaker in the heart of Tulsa’s Blue Dome District in September 2018.
Nashan won a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest in 2017, after being a finalist in the category in 2014 and 2016 and a five-time semifinalist.
When he’s not in the kitchen, he can be found training for triathlons and Ironman competitions, playing sports, hunting and being outdoors. He loves enjoying all St. Louis and Tulsa have to offer with his wife and their two sons, Max and Miles.
He will open La Tertulia, featuring the iconic New Mexican recipes of his childhood, in Tulsa in late spring 2020.
Brian Green
Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co. and La Tertulia, chef de cuisine
A Midwesterner through and through, chef Brian Green was born and raised in St. Louis and found his love for cooking at his grandmother’s and great aunt’s sides, peeling potatoes and watching them prepare family recipes influenced by their Czech heritage.
Green began working under his mentor, chef Cary McDowell, at Wolfgang Puck in St. Louis. With dreams of working in a renowned New York kitchen, he spent a year at chef Kevin Nashan’s Sidney Street Cafe to hone his fine-dining skills before heading north. With experience under his belt, he moved to NYC to work at Cafe Boulud and later as a savory chef at Dominique Ansel Bakery. After a cross-country move to Napa to open the kitchen at B Cellars Vineyards and Winery, St. Louis called Green back home.
With the expansion of Peacemaker to Tulsa, he relocated to the Sooner State and has been running the kitchen for the past two years to bring the coastal-Acadian cuisine to Tulsa’s flourishing downtown.
Green will also be filling the role of head chef for Nashan’s newest restaurant, La Tertulia, that will be next door from Peacemaker.
Miranda Kaiser
Laffa Medi-Eastern Bar & Restaurant, chef-owner
Miranda Kaiser went to culinary school in the UK and worked many culinary-based jobs.
In 1988, she went to Israel for what was supposed to be three months. There, she met her husband, Philip Kaiser, who is from Tulsa. Together they went backpacking around Europe, ran a kitchen for an English company in France for the summer and worked some jobs in England.
She went back to Israel and worked quite a few more culinary jobs. The couple married and opened the first internet bar in Israel in downtown Jerusalem and had a couple of sons.
In 2002, they came to live in Tulsa, where they had yet another son and opened Cosmo Cafe & Bar in 2004. And in 2012 the Kaisers opened Laffa Medi-Eastern Bar & Restaurant in downtown Tulsa.
Cosmo, the Kaisers’ much-loved, quirky spot in the Brookside neighborhood, had a great run for 15 years until it closed in late 2019.
In addition to running Laffa, Miranda Kaiser stays busy teaching an after-school cooking class at various Tulsa Public Schools.
Albert “Nook” Ducre
Copper Restaurant, executive chef/general manager
Chef Albert “Nook” Ducre joined the Copper Restaurant + Bar at Price Tower in Bartlesville in 2018 as the Wright Chef winner. Each year, the Wright Chef is selected by a panel of 12 regional culinary professionals during a weekend of competition. The winner has creative control of the menu and operational control for one year.
After Jordan Keen bested four other finalists to become the artist in residency in February, Ducre accepted the new role of executive chef/general manager of Copper. For Ducre, the focus is on mentoring the new Wright Chef and managing the restaurant’s service team, including the bar.
Ducre has an extensive culinary background that began with his family, especially his mother, Ida. He began his love of food from Sunday cooking lessons with his mother when he was too short to see over the kitchen counter. He began his culinary career in Missouri while visiting family and never looked back.
His culinary journey in Oklahoma includes winning the Wright Chef competition in 2018 and taking first place in the Malicious but Delicious competition in 2019. Also, he teamed up with fellow Wright Chef competitor Branden Bentley to take Critics Choice at Ripple.
Ducre, born and raised in New Orleans, previously worked as executive sous chef at Broussard’s and sous chef Sous Chef in the BRG Hospitality Group.