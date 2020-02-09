The city of Tulsa on Saturday renamed the once-closed Chamberlain Park Recreation Center after Jane A. Malone, a longtime Tulsa resident and community advocate who has promoted improvements and investments at the park and recreation center. Above, Kristi Williams Burlinda Rodney and Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall Harper pose for a picture with Malone (center) during a renaming ceremony Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Chamberlain Recreation Center renamed to honor community advocate Jane A. Malone
