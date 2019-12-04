Tulsa’s dumpster and recycling bin ordinance became law on Nov. 1, 2017, but a proactive attempt at enforcing the code this year had property owners calling the city with complaints.
As a result, Tulsa city councilors spent part of Wednesday’s Urban and Economic Development Committee meeting discussing proposed changes to the ordinance.
Susan Miller, director of the Tulsa Planning Office, spoke to committee members about the proposed changes, specifically about screening requirements and keeping dumpsters from becoming eyesores.
“It’s to address the unforeseen issues that came out of the changes to the zoning code a few years ago,” she said. “I don’t think people understood the impact that could have. Once it was really enforced, I think we really started looking at it and realized it wasn’t very feasible in the first place.”
Proposed changes include making requirements for dumpsters different from those for recycling or donation bins, limiting where they’re allowed and setting rules to keep litter from building up around them, Miller said.
The proposal will have its first reading at Wednesday’s regular City Council meeting.
The proposed changes would make screening exceptions for dumpsters in downtown alleys, meaning they wouldn’t need stockade fencing or other obstructions to keep them out of view from the street. The requirements to screen dumpsters would apply only to new construction and occupancy and would have to be included in site plans for occupancy, zoning and building permits.
District 2 Councilor Jeannie Cue said she’s happy to see unintended consequences fixed, but she pressed Miller about putting teeth into the ordinance to combat repeat violators.
Cue wouldn’t name names but said several property owners have dumpsters that are overflowing.
“When you have dumpsters that have the trash just blowing all over the neighborhood, it’s not fair to the residents to have to deal with that when it’s overflowed,” Cue said. “How do we not make the people that are good stewards of our city, not penalize them, but to penalize the people that abuse it?”
The previous ordinance required screening fences for recycling and donation bins, which Cue said discourages their use.
Cue also said she supports added qualifications for donation bins. The proposed changes would require that those bins keep contents out of view and be free of damage, holes, rust or graffiti. Cue said she also supports having detailed contact information for those benefiting from the donations required on the bins themselves.