Beginning at a young age, we tell our children to say thank you, teaching them expressions of gratefulness early in life. But for kids, and adults, it’s easy to take things, people, experiences and opportunities for granted. This month’s character trait, as well as the Thanksgiving season, reminds us of the importance of gratefulness, demonstrating appreciation to others for what I have and how they have helped me.
Veterans Day gave us as individuals, and as a community, the opportunity to express gratefulness to veterans, many of whom did not receive the appreciation during their times of service. I am grateful that there are purposeful efforts throughout our community to recognize those who served our country. As a citizen of the United States, I am grateful for the right to vote, a responsibility that we often forget is a privilege, and one that we owe a debt of gratitude to many generations and many individuals before us, including those who relentlessly fought for women to have the right to vote.
I am grateful for parents who raised me and my sisters who didn’t see race or view jobs as “girl jobs” or “boy jobs,” not through what they said but through what they did not say. When you grow up in a home with a family that didn’t see people by their color or gender, you don’t see color and gender as limiting. For this, I am grateful. But looking back now, I realize I also had a lack of awareness of all that others did for me and that my sisters could have any career they wanted. I was in my 40s before I found that it was during my lifetime the first female participated in a sanctioned marathon. This realization shocked me, and I recognized that my lack of awareness led to me taking opportunities for granted that were unavailable to prior generations. And when something is taken for granted, there is a lack of gratitude.
As I explored Washington D.C. a couple of years ago, I made the point to pay attention to dates in relation to when my grandmother was born, when my mother was born, and when I was born. Even though I still may not fully comprehend the sacrifices made for our country and for my gender, I am grateful for those with the passion and commitment to make a difference.
As we focus on the character trait of gratefulness, it’s important to take the time to express appreciation for others and for what we have, and it can also be a time to reflect on what we take for granted and find ways to express our gratitude.