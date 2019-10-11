In 2009, I was in Africa working with a team to build a playground for a local church and scout out areas to dig a water well. The city leaders were not particularly happy with us being there, but since we were there to help, they reluctantly allowed us access to the city.
As we began to dig holes to create the foundation for the playground, we quickly realized the ground was too hard for our auger to penetrate the dirt. As I looked around, I noticed the mayor looked even more frustrated with his decision to allow us into the city. We knew that without another way to dig, we would never finish the project in time. I grabbed my translator, nervously walked up to him and requested permission for us to borrow the only backhoe the city owned and the employee who operated the machine, and for the city to not charge us. After a few moments, which seemed like hours, the mayor agreed to my request.
Needless to say, the project was completed on time, the playground was a huge success, and the mayor invited us to his house for a special dinner.
I will never forget the feeling I had walking up to the mayor to present a request I had no right to ask. I’m sure you can relate to this feeling. We have all had those times in our lives when the opportunity presented itself for us to ask a bold question or make a bold decision. Whether you took the initiative to move forward or not, you can relate to the feeling.
We all have a fear of putting ourselves out there because we can easily face rejection, failure or ridicule. However, it’s the character trait of initiative that drives us to put our fears behind and push forward for the greater good. Initiative is the ability to act or take charge independently. More importantly, it’s this trait that puts our passions into action. Without personal initiative, nothing would ever get accomplished in this world.
I work for A New Leaf, a local nonprofit where we employ people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. In February, we were selling roses for Valentine’s Day and received over 200 orders. This was a great opportunity for our company to teach our clients a new skill and expand our services. However, our clients were having a difficult time cutting the roses evenly for the bouquets to look nice. I witnessed a job coach leave the room and then come back with a piece of wood she had cut at the same length the roses needed to be and at a perfect diameter for them to hold effectively. The measuring tool she made was perfect for them, and they were able to create over 200 dozen bouquets for Valentine’s Day in just two days. Had she not taken the initiative to create this tool, it would not have been possible to make the number of arrangements needed.
While that may seem like a small example, I can introduce you to the 20 people who felt proud and successful for the work they accomplished in those two days. Taking initiative allows us to make a positive impact in this world for others and ourselves.
Initiative requires us to step out of our comfort zone and make a difference. It’s a personal quality that shows a willingness to get things done and take responsibility to leave this world a better place than how we found it. In reality, Initiative is the trait that puts every other character trait into action. Without initiative, all other traits are just a theory.
How will you begin to take initiative in your life today? It could be as simple as doing small, daily tasks to accomplish a goal or as nerve-racking as stepping out to correct a social injustice. Either way, every time we take the initiative to make a positive impact, we are making a difference and demonstrating a character trait the world needs to see.