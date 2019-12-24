Wow. How did another year fly by so fast? All of the restaurants we visited were a blur when I first thought about it.
So that means it was time to buckle down, make some lists, check them twice, read the reviews, look over some menus, make more lists and come up with a Top 10 list of new restaurants for 2019.
For many years, I had a trusty dog and two cats help me keep my stacks of papers and notes in order on the floor of our den. They all are gone. My wife is sympathetic, but I hate to bother her with “work.” Choosing the top restaurants can be a lonely task, not to mention fraught with misgivings about some previous picks.
I relayed the stress I was under to my boss. She said to quit whining and make the copy deadline, so here we go.
The rankings in all of the different categories are based solely on new restaurants reviewed in the Tulsa World in 2019. The rankings might or might not reflect the number of stars awarded them at the time of their reviews. Hindsight is a wonderful thing. The ratings are based on my overall dining experiences, a very subjective exercise.
I was fairly comfortable with six of my selections. I was looking at 13 other restaurants to fill the last four spots of the Top 10, and it was pretty much a toss-up. It was that good of a year.
Let us know how you would rate them, where you think I went right and where you think I went wrong.
1. Lowood, 817 E. Third St.: The folks next door at Hodges Bend acquired a former winery space and turned it into a stunning wood-fire grill restaurant. All of the cooking is done in an open kitchen. We like to land seats at the chef’s counter and watch the action up close and personal.
2. Prossimo Ristorante, 1550 E. 15th St.: The owners of next-door Andolini’s Pizzeria on Cherry Street acquired this space and turned it into an upscale Italian restaurant with a menu based on the cuisine along Italy’s Amalfi coast. The bar area, called Prossima, also is excellent.
3. Vista at the Boathouse, Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way: This is the featured dining spot at Gathering Place. It has an upscale ambience and terrific food, but if one is visiting in warm weather wearing shorts and a T-shirt, one is welcome to dine at the restaurant. The views are amazing.
4. The Local Bison, 522 S. Boston Ave.: This restaurant and bar features an eclectic menu that includes vegan and gluten-free selections. A bison-beef blend anchors the signature burger. It is in the Deco District across the street from H.A. Chapman Centennial Green Park.
5. Swamp House, 1529 E. Third St.: Tom Dittus, the original founder of Blue Rose Café, returned to the Tulsa restaurant scene with a fun eatery and music venue across the street from Church Studio. The spicy menu has Louisiana leanings.
6. Chamber, Tulsa Club Hotel, 115 E. Fifth St.: This glitzy restaurant on the ground floor of the Tulsa Club Hotel has a modern look that also pays homage to the old Tulsa Club. The sophisticated menu touches all of the bases.
7. Neighborhood JA.M., 4830 E. 61st St.: It can seem a little frenetic when the place is packed, and it often is, but it is a great breakfast-lunch spot for families, and there is something for everyone on the wide-ranging menu.
8. MAD Eats, 201 S. Main St., Owasso: The MAD stands for Modern American Diner, and the chef-driven menu is many notches above typical diner fare. It is a star in the up-and-coming downtown Owasso area. It also is a comfortable spot for families.
9. Manos Peruanas, 6703 E. 81st St.: The menu is dominated by well-crafted and delicious Peruvian, Venezuelan and Colombian cuisine. Check out the fruity, refreshing chicha morada drink, if available.
10. Café Yum, 6568 E. 51st St., The Farm Shopping Center: This lovely bakery-restaurant had its beginnings in Grove near Grand Lake. Lucky for Tulsa it showed up here. It has heat-and-serve for takeout, in addition to the regular menu. It has only a handful of seats for dine-in customers.
Every year, I receive phone calls from people asking how I could leave this restaurant or that restaurant off the following lists. Remember, they cover only new restaurants reviewed in 2019.
DINER/CAFÉ/BAKERY
1. Café Yum
2. Wild Meadows Café (Broken Arrow)
3. Kitch (Jenks)
4. Steak & Bake
5. Kenda’s Deli
6. Bill & Ruth’s (Bixby)
7. Moe’s Diner
FINE DINING
1. Lowood
2. Prossimo Ristorante
3. Vista at the Boathouse
4. Chamber
5. Blue Coast Juicy Seafood
6. Famous Steakhouse
PUB/BISTRO
1. The Local Bison
2. Pub W
3. Waters Edge Winery & Bistro (Broken Arrow)
4. Deco Lounge
5. Rabbit Hole Bar & Grill
6. New Era: Fine Fermentations
7. Foolish Things High Dive
AMERICAN
1. Swamp House
2. Neighborhood JA.M.
3. MAD Eats
4. Rocking R Ranch House (Broken Arrow)
5. Janet’s Meats & Entrees
6. Her Meltdown Diner
7. Waffle That!
ASIAN
1. Sushi Express
2. Saku Japanese Hibachi & Ramen
3. Kofu Hibachi Grill & Sushi (Broken Arrow)
4. Ding Tea
COFFEE HOUSE
1. DoubleShot Coffee Co.
2. Owasso Coffee Co. (Owasso)
3. Drip Your Beverage Lab (Owasso)
4. Triangle Coffee
5. Ziggi’s Coffee
PIZZA
1. Dino’s Pizza Pies
2. Bobby O’s Slices + Pies
3. Zoie’s Pizzeria (Broken Arrow)
MISC.
• Mangos Cuban Café: authentic Cuban cuisine across from Church Studio.
• Reeder’s Auto & Tire Center: great selection of Tulsa- and Oklahoma-made food items in service center.
• Molly’s Taqueria (Catoosa): food truck outside Molly’s Landing.
• Glacier Bean 2 Barn: interesting menu added to wine, cocktails and chocolate.
• Tacos 4 Life (Bixby): portion of all sales earmarked to fight world hunger.
• The Reserve at Grogg’s Green Barn: new chef, expanded program for seasonal lunches, weekend dinners.
• Puopolo’s Italian Ice & Creamery: ice cream spot in south Tulsa.
• Rendang & Co.: Indonesian fare.
• Coolgreens: food for healthful lifestyles.
• EnjoyaBowl: variety of dishes served in bowls at Guthrie Green.
• Scoops & Rolls Creamery (Broken Arrow): downtown ice cream spot.
• Helen of Troy: former popular spot on Lewis Avenue makes return in The Farm Shopping Center.
• Big Daddy’s Barbeque, Burgers & More: family of the late barbecue guru, Johnnie “Big Daddy” Ball, open spot in west Tulsa.
WHAT’S IN A NAME
• The former El Tequila location in midtown transitions to Casa Tequila Mexican Kitchen.
• Tandoori Guys Express in south Tulsa was sold and became Tandoor Express.
MOVING ON
These restaurants moved to new locations:
• Mahogany Prime Steakhouse
• Candy Castle
• Bill & Ruth’s (15th Street)
EXPANDING
These restaurants added new locations:
• Apple Barrel Café
• Phat Philly’s (Broken Arrow)
• Smitty’s Garage (Broken Arrow)
• Society
• Bravos Mexican Grill
• Tokyo Garden
NEW BOSS
These restaurants got new owners:
• Tucci’s
• Great Harvest Bread Co.
• Celebrity Restaurant
WE HARDLY KNEW YA
These restaurants opened and closed in 2019:
• The Coffee Blues
• Teppan Express
• Randall’s Route 66 Diner (Sapulpa)
• Ohana Bakery & Restaurant
MORE, MORE, MORE
These restaurants expanded menu, hours:
• Sutures (added breakfast)
• Levain Kitchen & Bakery (added dinner)
• Take 2: A Resonance Café (added breakfast)
SHUTTERED
Among notable closings in 2019 were Marley’s Chicago Style Pizzeria, Agave Mexican Grill, La Hacienda in Brookside, Sette Italian Brick Oven, Brunch at Sarah’s, Le Jardin Eatery (Bixby), Mario’s N.Y. Style Pizzeria, Lenny’s Grill & Subs (Broken Arrow only), Uncle Buck’s in Bass Pro Shops, The Coffee Blues, Cardigan’s: An American Bistro, Cosmo Café, Teri’s Coney Island, Burke’s Kenosha Café (Broken Arrow), Metro Diner (Memorial Avenue only), Naples Flatbread, Jim’s Coney Island.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will take a full look at what is ahead on the Tulsa-area restaurant scene for 2020 in the Scene section of Thursday’s (Dec. 26) Tulsa World.