Leslie Van Meter already has a dynasty brewing in her short time leading Owasso Varsity Cheer.
Owasso captured its first-ever Large Coed state cheer championship Saturday inside ORU’s Mabee Center. The Rams scored 290 of a possible 300 points to take home the top prize. Owasso edged out second-place Westmoore, which tallied 271.
Less than 18 months after taking over the program, Van Meter has already guided Owasso to wins in three major competitions. Owasso took home the Class 6A Game Day state championship last November and, in January, claimed the Grand National championship in Dallas.
Owasso finished second at regionals a week earlier in Bixby, but saved its best for last by taking home the top prize in the state on Saturday.