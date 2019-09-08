Kim Teehee, who made history last month after being confirmed as the Cherokee Nation’s first delegate to Congress, doesn’t plan to show up in Washington this week and demand a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“That’s not our style,” she said. “That’s not my style. I’ve always found success when you have partners who want to work with you and help you.
“That’s the approach we’ll take going in. We’ve fulfilled our part of our constitutional requirement to appoint and to confirm a delegate. And with that, we’re seeking collaboration with key members on what the next step and what the framework looks like.”
Teehee, 50, who has worked in the White House and on Capitol Hill, was appointed last month by Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. to serve as a tribal delegate to Congress; she was confirmed by the tribal council.
