The fried chicken sandwich is not a new phenomenon, especially around these parts.
Still, Popeyes started a media frenzy when the fried chicken chain debuted its New Orleans-inspired spicy chicken sandwich in August. The chain sold out nationwide after starting a viral Twitter feud with the other chicken sandwich giant, Chick-fil-A, as well as any other restaurant that would play along. Popeyes’ version takes the popularity of its signature flavor profile and marries it with the tried-and-true sandwich architecture popularized by Chick-fil-A for more than six decades — fried chicken, pickles (always under the chicken, never on top), buttered bun and nothing else.
Not the most creative menu item, by far, but delicious in its simplicity. Yet the combination caused a crazed, line-forming horde of customers eager for a bite.
Feathers were ruffled all over the country as chicken sandwiches went head to head in national and local chicken sandwich wars. Popeyes and Chick-fil-A were just the beginning. Even with all of the commotion, no clear winners have yet to be named, but can we at least agree that the fight has been a delicious one? Popeyes and Chick-fil-A aside, several local spots have chicken sandwiches worth lining up for.
Chicken and the Wolf at Mother Road Market
1124 S. Lewis Ave.,
918-271-5262
The queue started forming at Mother Road Market before Chicken and the Wolf made its first chicken sandwich. It’s still the hottest thing in Tulsa. I mean, the hottest! Chicken sandwiches are ordered with a choice of heat level, ranging from original (no heat) to extra mild, mild (hot), medium (hotter), hot (pretty dang hot) and finally, extra hot (tomorrow will be rough). I think the mild version is perfect — it gives a lingering heat that doesn’t overpower the chicken (or your lips). Philip and Danielle Phillips, who also run two locations of Lone Wolf Banh Mi, opened the chicken joint as a nod to the uber-popular hot chicken spots in Nashville and offer chicken tenders, wings, and lil’ drummies, as well as hot chicken fries and Southern sides, including house-made pickles and sauces.
The Boston Deli
6231 E. 61st St., 918-492-4745
The Boston Deli Grill & Market has delicious daily lunch specials that vary throughout the week, but you should cancel any plans on any given Wednesday and stop in for owner Ken Schaffer’s version of a spicy, fried Nashville-style chicken sandwich. “Ken’s Hot Chicken” is served on a brioche bun with house-made pickles, fresh slaw, comeback sauce (a mixture of ketchup, mayonnaise, hot sauce and other seasonings) and homemade potato chips. Choose your heat level — hot or screaming hot. My advice? Save room for a giant wedge of coconut cream pie to cool things off.
Trencher’s Delicatessen
2602 S. Harvard Ave., 918-949-3788
There aren’t many local sandwich spots where everything, including the bread, lunchmeat, sides, potato chips and condiments are all made in-house. Trencher’s Delicatessen is that place. The midtown sandwich joint is known as much for the hearty, delicious and creative sandwiches as the videos that owner Zach Curren makes with creative partner David Horn to showcase the deli’s specials and events on social media. Curren’s Chicken Swizzle is an exemplary version of the mainstay fried chicken sandwich — an enormous piece of fried chicken breast, paired with pickle juice-infused coleslaw and spicy mayo, served on a soft house-made bun. It was a rotating special for years until begging from friends and customers prompted Curren to add it to the permanent menu.
The Brook Restaurant & Bar
3401 S. Peoria Ave., 918-748-9977
7727 E. 91st St., 918-392-9977
The Brook Restaurant & Bar is known for massive portions of comfort food classics, including chicken-fried steak, burgers, loaded cheese-fries and platters of nachos, as well as a family-friendly environment and loads of TVs for catching any sporting event. The original Brook restaurant is housed in the old Brook movie theater in Brookside, with a second just as popular location in south Tulsa. The fried chicken sandwich is worth trying and consists of an enormous piece of fried chicken breast on a toasted bun (or Texas toast) with mayo, lettuce, pickles, red onion and tomato. I’ve never been able to finish it, or anything else I’ve ordered there, in one sitting.
Tally’s Good Food Café
1102 S. Yale Ave., 918-835-8039
6100 S. Sheridan Rd., 918-895-6375
How do you make Oklahoma’s famous chicken-fried steak better? Make it a chicken-fried chicken breast, load it with gravy and sandwich it on a bun. Oklahomans voted Tally’s Cafe No. 1 in USA Today’s contest for Best Chicken Fry Sandwich in Oklahoma. The chicken-fried chicken sandwich is just as amazing, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo, as well as a side of gravy. While Tally’s Good Food Café has won awards for its breakfast fare, particularly its cinnamon rolls, the rest of the menu is worth a look. Worth noting, owner Tally Alame has served a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who comes in since opening the café in November 1987.