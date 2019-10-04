The Children’s Depot in Owasso announced its participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).
All participants in attendance are served meals at no extra charge to the parents. In accordance with federal law and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, participating institutions are prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C., 20250-9410, or call toll-free 866-632-9992 (voice). Individuals who are hearing-impaired or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 or 800-845-6136 (Spanish).
USDA is an equal-opportunity provider and employer.