While the Choctaw Nation raised alarms Monday that its Hunting and Fishing Compact would not be renewed, the governor’s office and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said agreement could still be at-hand.
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Compact, set to expire Tuesday, would not renew even though the Nation and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation had agreed upon a proposal to renew the compact at a benefit to the department of roughly $4.8 million with guaranteed license purchases, according to a Choctaw Nation statement issued Monday morning.
But the Governor’s office said that’s just not true.
“The Choctaw Nation’s statement is a false accusation and disappointing to see in light of the positive conversations between the governor’s office and the tribes involved in this particular hunting and fishing compact. We are in discussions of extending the compact prior to its Dec. 31 expiration,” spokeswoman Donelle Harder said via email to the Tulsa World.
If allowed to expire, it could cost the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation millions in revenue, according the Choctaw Nation release.
The tribe reported the compact has had no response from the office of Gov. Kevin Stitt regarding the compact.
But there may still be hope for an agreement even at this late hour, according to Micah Holmes, spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
“We are actively working and coordinating with the governor’s office and we, hopefully, will hear something soon on the path moving forward,” he said Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile the Choctaw Nation was informing tribal members they will need to purchase licenses, updating its online hunting license portal, and deciding what to do with pending hunting and fishing license renewal requests from tribal members, according to Choctaw Nation spokesman Casey Davis.
Heralded as historic and a model for tribes and states across the United States when signed with the Cherokee Nation in 2015 and the Choctaw Nation in 2016, the three-year agreements were said to be a win-win for the state and tribes.
The Cherokee compact was renewed on Jan. 1, 2019.
Jack Austin, Jr. assistant chief for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and who led negotiations for the compact stated in the release, “We are disappointed that negotiations have come to a standstill with state administration on the Hunting and Fishing Compact ... This program has been a mutually beneficial agreement, benefitting both tribal members and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.”
The Nation began discussions to renew the compact with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation in August, according to the release. The compact guaranteed the purchase of thousands of state licenses for tribal members, who would not have to buy licenses individually. That purchase, combined with federal rebates, would be worth a projected $4,875,000 to the Wildlife Department.
The department receives no state funding. It is funded solely by hunting and fishing license sales with matching federal funds collected from excise taxes on hunting, fishing and marine sales.
Choctaw tribal members would have to go online and create new accounts at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com or purchase a license at a sporting goods store if the compact expires.
“We are pursuing other avenues to provide opportunities for our tribal members and protect the Choctaw cultural tradition of hunting and fishing,” said Gary Batton, Chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
“While we have always been interested in a strong tribal-state partnership and remain open to negotiation on this issue, we are investigating alternative solutions that strengthen our tribal sovereignty.”
Twitter: @KellyBostian