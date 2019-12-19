Free live greenery pickup available
The City of Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department announced it will offer free live greenery pickup services over the holidays.
Crews will pick up residents’ live trees from their curbs and dispose of them during the following dates: Dec. 26-27 and 30-31 as well as Jan. 2-3, 6-10 and 14-15. Pickup times are set for 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Residents’ trees must be placed by the curb by 8 a.m. on the day of their chosen pickup. If the tree is not by the curb, crews will not be able to take it.
Those who want to have their live tree picked up can fill out and submit the form at cityofowasso.com/600/Greenery-Pickup. For questions or concerns, call 918-376-1539.
Holiday refuse collections schedule
Refuse will not be collected Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, as normal. All routes for the two-week period will be moved one day later.
For those with Wednesday collection, their refuse will be collected Thursday, and Friday collection will be on Saturday. Residents are encouraged to have their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their alternate collection day.
The Recycle Center will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1. Normal hours of operation will resume Thursday, Dec. 26, and Wednesday, Jan. 2.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959.