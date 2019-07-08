The City of Owasso held its 17th annual Red, White and Boom fireworks display last week.
Hundreds of residents gathered at sites across the area of 86th Street North and 129th East Avenue on Thursday to view the display, launched from the Owasso Golf and Athletic Club at dusk.
The City contracted with Hance Pyrotechnics, based out of Tahlequah, which shot off 1,320 firework shells as part of the 30-minute show. KYFM 100.1 also played patriotic music during the event.
Owasso’s firework display began in 1975 at Ator Park, when the Owasso Chamber hosted it and attracted only a few thousand people. Over the years, the event has evolved into one of the largest firework shows in the area.
The City of Collinsville also held its annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 29, with a fireworks show, live DJ and various food trucks on the premises of the city’s historic Main Street.