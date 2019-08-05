A 19-year-old Claremore man is accused of burglarizing an Owasso home last week.
The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at a home in the Copper Meadows neighborhood off of N. 129th E. Ave., where police were dispatched to a reported break-in, according to the arrest report.
It states that the homeowner told officers she came home to discover several young individuals inside her residence eating her food and rummaging through her kitchen. She said they immediately fled out the back door when she walked in.
Officers then conducted a canvass of the area and located an adult man and three juvenile girls walking a few blocks from the scene, all of whom were positively identified by the victim as the intruders in her home, the report shows.
Police later learned that the adult male, identified as Clayton Logan McKay, 19, of Claremore, was an acquaintance of the resident’s family member, and that McKay had told the three girls it was OK for them to be inside the home.
McKay was placed under arrest for second-degree burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The juvenile females, ages 15, 15 and 16, were released to their parents.