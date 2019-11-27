5A: No. 7 Bishop Kelley vs. No. 3 OKC McGuinness
When: 1 p.m. Friday
Where: Western Heights’ Charles W. Sheid Stadium, Oklahoma City
Tickets: $7
Records: Kelley 8-4, McGuinness 10-2
Key players: Bishop Kelley quarterback Stephen Collins has set school records this season for completions (139) and passing touchdowns (23). He also has the school’s career record with 37 passing TDs. Cooper McMurray has set Kelley records with 58 receptions and 948 receiving yards this season. Owen Heinecke has rushed for 256 yards in two playoff games. ... For McGuinness, TCU running back commit Dominic Richardson has rushed for 1,337 yards and 14 TDs. Junior QB Luke Tarman, a run-pass threat, has accounted for 2,335 yards and 31 TDs. Tarman produced 203 total yards and four TDs in McGuinness’ 41-14 win over Kelley in Week 2.
Notable: Seven of the past nine meetings between the teams have been decided by seven points or fewer. .... Kelley, after a 2-3 start, has won six of its past seven games. The Comets allowed only one TD in their first two playoff games. ... JJ Tappana has a 113-56 record in 15 seasons as Kelley’s head coach. Bryan Pierce is 18-5 in two seasons at the McGuinness helm.
4A: No. 4 Wagoner vs. No. 3 Poteau
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Allan Trimble Stadium, Jenks
Tickets: $7
Records: Wagoner 10-2, Poteau 11-1
Key players: Poteau standout Easton Francis, a senior quarterback, has connected for TDs on 12 of his 25 completions this year. He also has rushed for 10 TDs. Mason Barcheers is Poteau’s leading rusher with 1,162 yards and 16 TDs overall. Poteau, allowing only 8.3 points per game, has 4A’s top defense, led by Vaka Tuifua, one of the state’s top defensive linemen. Tuifua has 48 tackles, including 24 for lost yardage. ... LB Trey Gause had a school-record six sacks last week at Bethany. The Bulldogs’ defense has allowed only 34 points in the past four games since a 30-7 loss at Bristow. Chase Nanni is a big-play receiver and also had two key defensive plays with an interception and deflection late against Bethany.
Notable: Wagoner has won four state titles since 2011. The Bulldogs didn’t win their district this year for the first time since ‘11 when they won their first gold ball. Dale Condict is 167-28 in 15 seasons as Wagoner’s head coach. Greg Werner, in the first year of his second stint at Poteau, has an overall record of 241-111 in 31 years of coaching. He has led three teams to state title games — Nowata in 1999, Broken Bow in 2004 and Poteau in 2013.
3A: No. 1 OKC Heritage Hall vs. No. 2 Lincoln Christian
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: O’Dell Field, Cushing High School
Tickets: $7
Records: Heritage Hall (11-0), Lincoln Christian (12-0)
Key players: Lincoln Christian QB Chase Ricke has thrown for 3,060 yards and 46 TDs. WR/TE Connor Johnson has 21 TD receptions. RB Josh Kaste has rushed for 1,320 yards and 23 TDs and averages 9.4 yards per carry. … WR Kolbe Katsis has 825 receiving yards and eight TDs. LB Daymon Levell has 85 tackles, including seven for lost yardage. DE/OL Cade Bennett has 10 tackles for loss. ... Led by LBs Hardy Bowers and Connor Keith and DE Will Dunn, Heritage Hall allows only 7.4 points per game. WR Phillip Smitherman, a Harvard commit, has 14 TD receptions in an offense averaging 40.5 points per game. RB Jayden Williams has rushed for 11 TDs. QB Jackson Jobe has passed for 1,831 yards and 25 TDs with only four interceptions.
Noteworthy: Brett Bogert, son of former coach Andy Bogert, is in his sixth year at the Chargers’ helm and is 78-3 with four gold balls. … Jerry Ricke, 28-9 in three seasons as LSC’s head coach, arrived as an assistant coach in 2002, the same year the program began.
3A: No. 3 Plainview vs. No. 5 Verdigris
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Noble Stadium, Noble High School
Tickets: $7
Records: Plainview (10-1), Verdigris (10-2)
Key players: Plainview offensive linemen Eli Russ, an OSU commit, and Austin Woods, an Arkansas State commit, are among the state’s top seniors. WR Blake Nowell, a TCU commit, has 1,023 receiving yards and 11 TDs. QB Brock Parham has 23 TD passes and only five interceptions. RBs Tyson Al Jbour and Jaxon Clemons have combined for 25 rushing TDs. ... Verdigris’ Toby Willis has 1,400 receiving yards and 21 TDs. QB Dylan White threw four TD passes in the quarterfinal win over Perkins and has 16 in his past seven games. Sloan Roller leads the Cardinals’ defense with 114 tackles, including 22 for loss. Alek Hess has 10 sacks. Caden Parnell has 11 rushing TDs.
Noteworthy: Joe Price is 50-12 in his fifth year at the Plainview helm. … Travis East is 21-22 in his fourth year as Verdigris’ coach.