Collinsville finished off the 2019 portion of its schedule in dominant fashion on Thursday night.
Ethan Cole posted a team-high 21 points, including four three-pointers and 7-of-8 shooting at the free throw line, as the Cardinals rolled to a 71-43 road win against Oologah.
Gaige Longshore tallied 19 points while Gage Tacker and Corey Dees had 11 points each as Collinsville improved to 5-2 on the season.
The Cardinals trailed early on before they outscored the Mustangs 20-4 in the second quarter and grabbed a 31-16 halftime lead.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Collinsville 67, Grove 52 (boys): Cole and Longshore came out firing and led their Collinsville teammates to an impressive win.
The Cardinals guard tandem combined for 21 in the first quarter alone and finished with 21 points each as Collinsville went on to defeat Grove, 67-52, on Howard Ray Court in the Metro Lakes Conference affair.
Cole and Longshore accounted for all but four of the Cardinal points in the first eight minutes as Collinsville jumped out to a 25-8 lead. Longshore had four of his five three-pointers during quarter and Cole added nine points during that span.
Cody Blair added 12 points and Dees chipped in with nine.
Corbin Beal tallied 21 points to pace Grove, which fell to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the league.
Grove 56, Collinsville 29 (girls): Rory Greer led the Ridgerunners with a game-high 21 points as Grove rolled past the Cardinals.
Brooklyn Farley scored 16 points to lead Collinsville, which fell to 1-5 on the season and 1-2 in league play.