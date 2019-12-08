Ethan Cole lit up the scoreboard but it not enough for Collinsville on Friday night on the road.
Despite a game-high 31 points from the Cardinals senior guard, Pryor rallied from a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime and eventually pulled out the 71-67 win in the Metro Lakes Conference matchup.
Corey Dees and Nathan Serna had 10 points each for Collinsville (1-1) which held a 33-22 lead going into halftime. Pryor had five players finish in double-figure scoring.
Pryor 39, Collinsville 25 (girls): Madison Burroughs and Kayley Alt combined for 23 points and the Wildcat defense stifled the Cardinals for the 14-point victory. Pryor held Collinsville to 18 points through the first three quarters as it built a 16-point lead.
Carley White led Collinsville (1-1) with six points. Abbey Stamper added five points and Cristina Victoria chipped in with four.
Collinsville 44, Glenpool 36: A strong start propelled the Collinsville girls to a season-opening win Tuesday, Dec. 3, on the road.
Stamper was the game’s lone player in double-digit scoring with 10 points and Kelly Ellis added nine as the Cardinals jumped out to 10-point halftime lead and went on to a 44-36 victory on the road.
In the second quarter, Collinsville held the Warriors to one field goal and outscored them 14-5 and took a 26-16 lead going into halftime.