TULSA – The Collinsville Cardinals had a strong showing at the annual Veterans Arena Invitational over the weekend on the campus of Tulsa Memorial.
Collinsville (3-2) opened tournament play with 51-point rout of Northwest Arkansas, then belted the Wichita Defenders, 80-54, before falling to a talented HFC Warriors squad.
Here is a roundup of the action.
HFC Warriors 70, Collinsville 46: Traejon Davis tallied 19 points, one of four Warriors in double figures as Collinsville suffered its only loss of the tournament to a team that played Tulsa Memorial within 10 points.
Ethan Cole led the Cardinals with 11 points followed by Gage Tacker’s 10-point outing. HFC doubled up Collinsville in the second quarter, 22-11, and held a 35-20 halftime. The Warriors extended their lead to 58-34 going into the fourth.
Collinsville 80, Wichita Defenders 54: Caden Buoy scored a team-high 17 points and was one of four Cardinals in double figures in a 26-point thumping Friday at the Veterans Arena Invitational.
Gage Longshore and Cole had 15 points apiece and Tacker added 10 to the wining cause. Collinsville took a 20-14 lead after one quarter and expanded that cushion to 41-27 by halftime.
Collinsville 77, NW Arkansas 26: Cole got off to a hot start and the rest of his teammates took it from there in Thursday’s opening round of the Veterans Arena Invitational.
The senior guard scored 19 of his team-high 21 points in the first quarter as Collinsville got off to a 25-11 lead through the first eight minutes. Cole connected on three 3-pointers during the early spurt.
Longshore added 11 points and Riley Jackson added 10 in the rout.
Collinsville held the Hornets to just nine field goals, including two in the second half.