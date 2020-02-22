GLENPOOL — Collinsville wrestling coach Wes Harding doesn’t expect anyone to remember this weekend, but they will remember the next.
The top-ranked Cardinals claimed the Class 5A East Regional title Saturday with 261 points, followed by Skiatook (245), Glenpool (191.5), Durant (141) and Claremore (132).
Collinsville had eight wrestlers make the finals and seven won gold: Cameron Steed (113 pounds), Troy Spratley (120), Jordan Williams (126), Caleb Tanner (132), Drake Acklin (138), Kolten Allphin (152) and Brian Pollard (182).
Overall, 11 of 13 Collinsville wrestlers qualified for next weekend’s state tournament in Oklahoma City.
“I know nobody remembers who wins regionals,” Harding said. “We usually don’t win regionals. A lot of times when we win state we don’t win regionals. So nobody really remembers regional champions. Really, they only remember state champions — both individual and team.”
Skiatook upset Collinsville in the dual state finals 32-28 last week, so the Cardinals had six days to bounce back and get another shot at their rival in a different setting.
“Last week was hard on us,” Harding said. “But when you get beat, it motivates you. Like Skiatook, they’re gonna be motivated to win, and we’re motivated to win next week, too. We’ve got to stay motivated or we won’t win it.”