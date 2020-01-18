Senior guard Ethan Cole keyed a 10-0 run over an 86-second span that enabled the Class 5A No. 7 Cardinals to pull out a wild 63-61 win Friday on Howard Ray Court over the Tigers in a Metro Lakes Conference contest.
Cole finished with a game-high 23 points. Gage Longshore added 15 points as Collinsville improved to 10-3 on the season and 6-1 in league play.
Coweta outscored Collinsville 21-16 in the third quarter and were, at times, dominant in the paint as held a 57-51 lead with less than two minutes remaining when Cole drilled a three-pointer that cut the deficit to three. After a defensive stop, Corey Dees drove into the lane and kicked out to Caden Buoy for a game-tying trey from the wing with 1:06 left.
The Cardinals turned up the defensive pressure and forced a turnover as Cole got a steal near midcourt which he converted into a layup and gave Collinsville its first lead since midway through the second quarter at 59-57. Buoy and Longshore were perfect on all four of their free throws down the stretch as Collinsville held on for the win.
Collinsville 62, Tahlequah 59 (Jan. 14): Longshore led the way with 20 points, one of three Cardinals in double-figure scoring, as Collinsville defeated No. 10 Tahlequah on the road. Cole added 14 points and Corey Dees chipped in with 12.
The Cardinals held a seemingly comfortable 48-26 lead going into the fourth quarter when the Tigers nearly made a miraculous comeback. Jaxon Jones scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the final eight minutes as Tahlequah closed the gap to a single digit with 2.7 seconds remaining before Dees drilled a pair of free throws to ice the win for Collinsville.
Coweta 54, Collinsville 49 (girls): A slow start and tough finish plagued the Cardinal girls against league rival Coweta Friday.
The Tigers got several easy buckets off their defense early on as Collinsville fell into a 10-2 hole and trailed 17-9 after one quarter. Coweta led by as many as 11 late in the second quarter before the Cardinals mounted a rally.
Freshman Abbey Stamper scored a game-high 19 points, aided by four three-pointers for Collinsville. A Stamper trey late in the third quarter cut the deficit to 38-35 and another long distance bomb put the Cardinals within two at 43-41 early in the fourth quarter.
Carley White added 13 points as she and Brooklynn Farley were a force in the paint for Collinsville.
But the momentum faded quickly as Coweta rattled off eight straight points and regained a 51-41 lead. The Cardinals mustered just two field goals over a six-minute span in the final quarter.
Tahlequah 85, Collinsville 37 (Jan. 14): Kacey Fishinghawk led all scorers with 19 points, one of four Tigers in double figures, as the No. 7-ranked team rolled past the Cardinals. Tahlequah got out to a 22-3 first quarter lead and the deficit continued to grow for Collinsville after the Tigers put up a 30-point third quarter.
Riley White paced the Cardinals with seven points. Makayla Meadows added six for the Collinsville.