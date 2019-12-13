Collinsville football has been no stranger to success under head coach Kevin Jones.
But this fall’s 8-3 campaign felt even a little more impressive for a Cardinal team which overcame an inordinate number of injuries along the way. Two-way standout Brayden Burd suffered a season-ending ACL injury in week 2 against Bartlesville, one of several Collinsville players who saw their 2019 season cut short.
Despite those setbacks, the Cardinal finished second in District 5A-4 and earned the right to host a first-round playoff game. Collinsville’s two regular season losses were a one-point defeat to Oologah (13-12) and its only district defeat came in an overtime loss to eventual district champion Tahlequah (35-28).
“I feel like everyone in our program dealt with all our adversity with incredible resiliency,” Jones said. “We’ve always had a next-man-up mentality, but this year we lived it...week after week after week. We never made excuses, we never felt sorry for ourselves. Our guys, players and coaches, just pulled our boots up and went to work. I don’t have words for the pride I feel for this season and this team.”
Players like Jeran Seabolt, Kolten Allphin, Gage Tacker and Brayden Gilkey stepped up for Collinsville, particularly in two of the most important moments of the season, according to Jones.
After falling in the season opener, Gilkey’s 59-yard interception return for a touchdown against Bartlesville tied up the game. Seabolt, who filled in for Burd in the backfield, scored on a 7-yard run on third and goal in the 20-17 overtime win over the Bruins.
Two weeks later against Claremore, Collinsville trailed by two touchdowns near the end of the first half when Allphin hit Tacker for a 30-yard touchdown on 4th and 13. The Cardinals went on to gut out a 28-20 victory.
Top honors for Russell, House and Tacker: Linebacker Payton Russell, who led Collinsville with 90 tackles and five sacks, was named the District 5A-4 defensive player of the year. Isaac House and Gage Tacker earned offensive and defensive player of the year honors, respectively, as 12 Cardinals garnered all-district recognition.
Allphin (QB), Seabolt (RB) and Zac Robbins (OL) were first team selections. Jace Ellis (DL), Ashton Jones (K), Zack Kitch (DL), Caleb Mitchell (WR), Taylor Olinghouse (DB) and Andrew Wilson (WR) were honorable mention choices.