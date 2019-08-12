Third-year sophomore linebacker Levi Draper is up close to 30 pounds from his high school weight at Collinsville High School, checking in at 243 on this year’s roster.
“I think Levi made a real conscious effort of buying in to what we’re talking about (regarding) being consistent,” inside linebackers coach Brian Odom said after Monday’s practice. “When you’re talking about being consistent and doing those details in the right way, you turn around and three months you’re 243 pounds and you have a better body fat percentage and you’re in great shape. He’s running around and doing a great job this camp.”
A four-star prospect with a ton of offers out of high school, Draper redshirted in 2017 because of a shoulder injury. Last year, he played in every game, primarily on special teams, but is expected to have a larger role this season.