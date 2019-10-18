SHAWNEE – Top-seed Carl Albert took a couple of innings to flex its offensive muscle, but didn’t let up once they did.
The Titans bashed three home runs, including two from senior catcher Zadie LaValley, and scored 14 runs in the final four innings to knock off Collinsville, 14-4, Friday in a Class 5A state semifinal at the Ball Fields at Firelake at Shawnee.
Collinsville grabbed the early lead and momentum with a run in each of the first two innings to lead 2-0.
Fallin Sexton drove in Korynn Tindel with a one-out single in the bottom of the first. Makayla Davis reached on an infield single in the second and then advanced to second base on an errant throw which also allowed courtesy runner Jessica Miller to score.
But the Cardinals missed an opportunity for additional runs. Collinsville had a runner get caught in a rundown between third and home and left the bases loaded.
Cardinals starting pitcher Elizabeth Aman held Carl Albert hitless through the first two innings before the Titans found their groove in the third. Aerin Tally began the rally with a one-out double followed a single from Hannah Williams and LaValley’s three-run blast that gave the Titans a 3-2 lead. Collinsville misplayed an infield popup that plated another run. Nia Long’s two-out single made it a 6-2 margin.
In the fourth, LaValley and Kelley each smacked two-run homers as the Carl Albert cushion expanded to 10-2.
Collinsville got a run back in the fifth when Jessica Miller singled in Korynn Tindel with one out. After a four-run sixth by Carl Albert, the Cardinals tacked on a run in the sixth when Davis singled and scored but it was not enough to prevent the run rule.
Hannah Williams got the win for the Titans as she scattered nine hits.
Aman took the loss for Collinsville. Tindell and Davis had two hits each for the Cardinals.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Collinsville 3, Pryor 0: Last season, Pryor took advantage of a series of defensive breakdowns from Collinsville in a Class 5A quarterfinal win. The roles were reversed on Thursday as a trio of Tiger errors keyed a three-run fifth-inning for the Cardinals.
Aman and her defense remained steady as Collinsville defeated Pryor in the first round. Aman scattered five hits and did not walk a batter in the win.
Collinsville mustered just two hits off of Pryor starter Olivia Cummings, but one of those proved to be the difference for the Cardinals.
Scoreless through the first 4 ½ innings, Mackenzie Crow reached on a throwing error to lead off the fifth. Another throwing Pryor error, followed by an Alissa Jones sacrifice bunt and intentional walk of Cambrie Schlomann loaded the bases with one out. Sophomore catcher Kenley Hardesty stepped to the plate and dropped a two-run single into shallow right for a 2-0 lead.
Hardesty, the No. 8-hole hitter, accounted for both Cardinal hits against Pryor. Schlomann later scored on another errant throw for a three-run cushion.
Collinsville finished its season with a 26-8 record.